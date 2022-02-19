Ross County boss Malky Mackay insists Jake Doyle-Hayes opener in 2-0 loss to Hibernian should not have stood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was adamant Hibernian’s opening goal should have been chalked off in the Staggies’ 2-0 defeat at Easter Road.

Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri appeared to trip County midfielder Harry Paton as he atempted to close down Jake Doyle-Hayes, whose effort from the edge of the box beat goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

Doyle-Hayes went on to net a late second goal to secure the three points for Shaun Maloney’s side.

The result keeps County 10th, but they are now just four points ahead of the relegation zone following St Johnstone’s 2-1 victory over Hearts.

Mackay felt referee Steven McLean’s decision to allow the opener – which arrived just five minutes into the second half – had a huge bearing on the game.

He said: “The biggest thing that displeased me was the foul for the first goal. I think everyone saw it clear as day on the big screen from behind the goals.

“You maybe can’t see it from the angle straight on, but the minute you go behind the goals you see Bashiri clipping Harry Paton’s heels as he goes to block the shot.

“We shouted at that point as I could see it from the dugout.

“Why would Harry Paton just fall over? It’s a huge decision to get wrong. I asked the referee after the game as it was on the big screen and the whole stadium saw it.

“It changed the dynamics of the game at that point, and decisions like that have to be made correctly.

Mackay had been pleased with his side’s execution of his gameplan prior to Doyle-Hayes’ opener, with the Staggies comfortable in possession in large spells during the first half.

The Staggies boss felt the game ran away from his side as the second half wore on.

He added: “It was a nip and tuck game with not too many chances. I thought we were terrific in the first half. We had a great chance when Jordan White went through and he just needed to lift it over Macey.

“The goal meant we had to chase, we had to change our system. We had to expose ourselves a little bit more, and we got caught on the counter for their second goal at the free-kick

“Take nothing away as it was a fabulous strike.”