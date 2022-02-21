Malky Mackay calls for Ross County to show mettle in final stages of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay has vowed to keep Ross County on their mettle throughout the final stretch of the Premiership season.

The Staggies were defeated 2-0 by Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday, courtesy of Jake Doyle-Hayes’ second half double.

County’s defeat leaves them only four points above the relegation zone, following St Johnstone’s 2-1 victory over Hearts.

Mackay retains a firm belief in his squad, but is demanding a big push in County’s 11 remaining games.

He said: “We came down to one of the biggest clubs, with the biggest budgets in Scotland.

“We have a Ross County team that can go toe-to-toe with teams in this league. We are seen as the minnow of the league, but when we put a team out we are playing against teams and we are as dangerous as them.

“It’s one defeat in five and we have lost one out of seven at home.

“We are always going to be in tough games, it’s what this league is.

“You see people go through little runs, there are spells where teams are falling and teams are coming up.

“It’s going to be like that until the end of the season. We are going to have to be absolutely on our mettle every week until the last day of the season.

“But I’m also confident in the group that I’ve got, that they are as good as most in this league.”

Mackay refused to be disheartened following the defeat in Edinburgh, adding: “I see it the same as last week, and the same as next week. It’s one defeat in five we have had.

“I have a team who came to Easter Road and made it a very close game. With the budget Hibs have got and the budget I’ve got, we were always going to be making sure we were competitive which we were.

“We know every week we are going to be playing good teams. Everyone can beat everyone, we saw it again on Saturday with St Johnstone beating Hearts.

“We just have to get up and get on with it again.”

Mackay was adamant Doyle-Hayes’ opener should not have stood, due to a foul by Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri on Harry Paton in the build up.

The Staggies boss is keen to embrace the introduction of VAR in Scottish football.

He added: “I think when VAR comes in it will help. There are moves afoot for that to happen.

“Some clubs in the league and the Scottish FA are in consultation, there are certainly conversations.

“In England, it has been shown it takes away 97% of mistakes.

“On Saturday I asked the referee if he saw the foul. These are decisions that we have to swallow and get on with, it’s one of those things.”