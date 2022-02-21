Malky Mackay calls for Ross County to show mettle in final stages of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay calls for Ross County to show mettle in final stages of season

By Andy Skinner
February 21, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay has vowed to keep Ross County on their mettle throughout the final stretch of the Premiership season.

The Staggies were defeated 2-0 by Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday, courtesy of Jake Doyle-Hayes’ second half double.

County’s defeat leaves them only four points above the relegation zone, following St Johnstone’s 2-1 victory over Hearts.

Mackay retains a firm belief in his squad, but is demanding a big push in County’s 11 remaining games.

He said: “We came down to one of the biggest clubs, with the biggest budgets in Scotland.

“We have a Ross County team that can go toe-to-toe with teams in this league. We are seen as the minnow of the league, but when we put a team out we are playing against teams and we are as dangerous as them.

“It’s one defeat in five and we have lost one out of seven at home.

“We are always going to be in tough games, it’s what this league is.

“You see people go through little runs, there are spells where teams are falling and teams are coming up.

“It’s going to be like that until the end of the season. We are going to have to be absolutely on our mettle every week until the last day of the season.

“But I’m also confident in the group that I’ve got, that they are as good as most in this league.”

Mackay refused to be disheartened following the defeat in Edinburgh, adding: “I see it the same as last week, and the same as next week. It’s one defeat in five we have had.

“I have a team who came to Easter Road and made it a very close game. With the budget Hibs have got and the budget I’ve got, we were always going to be making sure we were competitive which we were.

“We know every week we are going to be playing good teams. Everyone can beat everyone, we saw it again on Saturday with St Johnstone beating Hearts.

“We just have to get up and get on with it again.”

Mackay was adamant Doyle-Hayes’ opener should not have stood, due to a foul by Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri on Harry Paton in the build up.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay vents his frustration towards the officials at Easter Road.

The Staggies boss is keen to embrace the introduction of VAR in Scottish football.

He added: “I think when VAR comes in it will help. There are moves afoot for that to happen.

“Some clubs in the league and the Scottish FA are in consultation, there are certainly conversations.

“In England, it has been shown it takes away 97% of mistakes.

“On Saturday I asked the referee if he saw the foul. These are decisions that we have to swallow and get on with, it’s one of those things.”

