Malky Mackay urges Ross County to make possession count when they face St Johnstone

By Andy Skinner
February 23, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay feels the Staggies must treat their defeat to Hibernian as a learning curve going into the final stretch of the Premiership season.

County went down 2-0 at Easter Road last weekend, to end a run of four matches without defeat.

The result leaves the Staggies only four points ahead of the relegation zone, ahead of Saturday’s crucial home match against St Johnstone.

Mackay was pleased with County’s management of last weekend’s game prior to Jake Doyle-Hayes’ controversial second half opener.

The Staggies boss is keen for his side to build on the spells of possession they enjoyed in the capital.

He said: “We just need to show a little bit more belief on the front foot.

“We had a lot of it in the first half. I thought we were really brave in possession of the ball.

“Really what I was looking for in the second half was more of the same, plus dialling up the runs I was expecting them to make by 10%.

“That changes how they run as well, and what spaces become available.

“That was a little thing that we were slightly disappointed with in the second half, and even then it was an error that led to the first goal with our boy being fouled.

“We were chasing the game when the 30-yarder goes in, and at that point we could still have come away with the draw.

“At the same time, it’s not too often this year where I’ve said that.

“It’s a measure of the team right now that we can go to Easter Road with the size of Hibs and the budget they are able to spend on players and want to win, and feel we should be winning.”

New arrival Sims needs a mid-campaign pre-season

County listed winger Josh Sims among the substitutes against Hibs, although the former Southampton player was not introduced to the action.

Mackay has already stated the 24-year-old will take time to get up to speed, having been without a club since last summer due to health problems.

Josh Sims has joined Ross County.

The Staggies boss aims to use the coming weeks to work on Sims’ fitness, with a view to him making an impact in the post-split fixtures.

He added: “He’s going to need a pre-season, and I don’t mean in pre-season. I mean in the next month.

“He’s going to need a wee while. I was absolutely delighted to get him in. The quality of footballer he is and the experience he’s got for a young man is excellent.

“Through his health situation, we’ll need a month of really hard work to get him up to speed.

“If we can get him for the last five or six games, then all the better.”

