Ross County fan view: Top six becomes a realistic aim after another dazzling display from Staggies duo

The tale of the tape continues once again – Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo ran the show, and as seems to be the case every time Ross County pick up a win – the wonderful wingers were at the forefront of the strong performance.

The performances of the pair are often hailed, but ‘Cookie’ and Hungbo somehow keep getting better and better as the season rolls on.

After going 1-0 down courtesy of a Callum Hendry header, such a flawless turnaround from Malky’s men wouldn’t have been expected so shortly after half time.

However, three beautiful goals, with a brace from Charles-Cook and third added by Hungbo, accelerated Ross County into a 3-1 lead with 25 minutes still to play.

Charles-Cook cemented himself back to the top of the scoring charts with another two sumptuous strikes, with the first in particular being extra special. The Grenadian’s tally now stands at 13 goals for the season.

Despite not having the numbers to show for it, Charles-Cook’s counterpart winger, Joseph Hungbo, has been just as crucial within this County side. His booming pace and power has been a key attribute when taking on opposing full backs.

He showed his importance against St Johnstone as he constantly exposed the space between the wingback and centre back, which eventually led to St Johnstone switching shape to a back four.

The pressure was on going into the game knowing that St Johnstone could have closed the gap to just one point.

But with the Staggies deservedly grasping all three points, Malky Mackay’s side have created a seven-point cushion between themselves and the play-off spot.

Remarkably, the Highlanders are now closer to the European places than they are to relegation.

Sitting just four points away from Motherwell, Hibernain and Livingston – who are joint on 34 points – achieving a finish within the top six can now be a realistic aim and could well be achieved if goals and performances continue in a similar vein.