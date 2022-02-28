Ross County fan view: Top six becomes a realistic aim after another dazzling display from Staggies duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County fan view: Top six becomes a realistic aim after another dazzling display from Staggies duo

By Peter Mackay
February 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Regan Charles-Cook celebrates with Joseph Hungbo (left) and Harry Paton.
The tale of the tape continues once again – Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo ran the show, and as seems to be the case every time Ross County pick up a win – the wonderful wingers were at the forefront of the strong performance.

The performances of the pair are often hailed, but ‘Cookie’ and Hungbo somehow keep getting better and better as the season rolls on.

After going 1-0 down courtesy of a Callum Hendry header, such a flawless turnaround from Malky’s men wouldn’t have been expected so shortly after half time.

However, three beautiful goals, with a brace from Charles-Cook and third added by Hungbo, accelerated Ross County into a 3-1 lead with 25 minutes still to play.

Charles-Cook cemented himself back to the top of the scoring charts with another two sumptuous strikes, with the first in particular being extra special. The Grenadian’s tally now stands at 13 goals for the season.

Despite not having the numbers to show for it, Charles-Cook’s counterpart winger, Joseph Hungbo, has been just as crucial within this County side. His booming pace and power has been a key attribute when taking on opposing full backs.

Regan Charles-Cook celebrates in front of the Jail End.

He showed his importance against St Johnstone as he constantly exposed the space between the wingback and centre back, which eventually led to St Johnstone switching shape to a back four.

The pressure was on going into the game knowing that St Johnstone could have closed the gap to just one point.

But with the Staggies deservedly grasping all three points, Malky Mackay’s side have created a seven-point cushion between themselves and the play-off spot.

Remarkably, the Highlanders are now closer to the European places than they are to relegation.

Sitting just four points away from Motherwell, Hibernain and Livingston – who are joint on 34 points – achieving a finish within the top six can now be a realistic aim and could well be achieved if goals and performances continue in a similar vein.

