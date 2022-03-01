Jordan White makes telling impact for Ross County, says boss Malky Mackay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Malky Mackay insists Jordan White’s contribution doesn’t go unnoticed at Ross County and he reckons the powerful forward is a tough player for opponents to handle.

The experienced striker has scored five goals this term, while Staggies winger Regan Charles-Cook is the Premiership’s leading scorer with 13 so far, leading to calls in some quarters for him to be a player of the season contender.

White is the joint fourth in the Premiership for assists this season with six passes leading to goals for his team-mates.

Only three players have better assist rates than White. Rangers star James Tavernier is the top assisting player with 11, which is four ahead of Celtic’s Anthony Ralston and Paul McMullan, of Dundee.

White is within the pack on six assists, alongside Celtic duo Tomas Rogic and Liel Abada, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and Hearts’ Barrie McKay.

White is a leader in the team – boss

Mackay is delighted to see White make an impact week in and week out, playing a key role up top.

He said: “Jordan is someone who has maybe not had as much of the headlines because of the two lads scoring goals either side of him.

“He’s been involved in a hell of a lot of those goals. He is one of the leaders in the dressing room, a vociferous boy, who trains every day really well.

“I have to say, as the season has gone on, he’s got better and better. He leads the line really well. He is not a centre forward people enjoy playing against in this league.

“I’m pretty sure he would say himself he would like a few more goals, but he is certainly in and around everything when goals are hitting the net.

“He is someone I’m delighted to have here because he is a good frontman to Ross County and a good ambassador for the club.”

Fight to the finish impresses Mackay

While Charles-Cook is in scorching scoring form, Mackay is quick to point out the contribution of the team as a whole, who have hauled County from relegation contenders to top-six chasers.

He said: “You’re always going to have people who grab headlines and when did Ross County have someone who is being talked about as a player of the season in the Premiership?

“That was talked about at the weekend by a few people. We’ve got one of the top goalscorers in the country at the moment and that’s going to grab attention.

“What we’ve got, and what I want, is a team of warriors with four or five captains within the team.

“They are beginning to grow and come through these four or five, the kind that clubs are based on, that week in week-out you can rely on.

“There are the headline-grabbers, but as far as I’m concerned it doesn’t really matter to me.

“What matters to me is the character of the squad I’ve got, guys who will go out on the pitch and play right to the death.

“We’ve a group of players who are really running hard to the last minute. That’s been shown every week, win or lose.

“That’s great credit to the fitness of the group and the way they’re applying themselves.”

Teen Mackinnon gains senior debut

The Staggies manager, meanwhile, was thrilled to have handed 18-year-old attacking midfielder Adam Mackinnon his home league debut from the bench in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over St Johnstone.

He has been in red-hot form on loan for Brora Rangers, with Mackay insisting the player has earned his place on the pitch in the Premiership.

Mackay said: “Adam got on at the weekend and I’m delighted for him.

“We signed Adam on a new contract and he is now beginning to impact the group daily at training.

“I’m delighted because, again, I’m seeing growth in him – literally, because he is now 6ft and he wasn’t 5ft at the start of the season!

“It is amazing what’s going on with the water up here. I’m beginning to see him grow as a footballer as well.

“He had a great first half of the season at Brora and, like his colleague Matthew Wright, the two of them deserve to be in and around the squad.

“I’m holding Adam back at the moment because he is producing stuff in training. He has a big future at the football club.

“I’m delighted he got on and delighted for his family he managed to get on at the weekend and make his home league debut.

“The commitment over the last number of years that mum and dad have put in, travelling from Stornoway gives us another talent from the islands – and long may that continue.”

Well-known opponents will be tough

County are off to Motherwell with their tails up after their impressive win over St Johnstone.

Had the result gone the other way, the Staggies would be just one point above the second-bottom Perth Saints.

Instead, the victory puts them within five points of Well, who produced a comeback of their own, hitting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Ibrox against champions Rangers on Sunday.

Mackay’s side beat Motherwell 3-1 at Dingwall in January and return to Lanarkshire for the first time since losing 2-1 there in September.

The County boss is relishing the chance to try and build upon Saturday’s result.

He said: “It’s always a challenge at Fir Park. Motherwell have had a really good season. I know Graham Alexander really well and we have played them twice already, so we know them well.

“They have also brought in four or five new faces, so it will be tough. We have to stand up to them, but we’re really looking forward to it.

“The day down at Motherwell I felt we were excellent. Any away game – any game – in this league is tough.

“There’s little changes all the time in terms of teams stringing together runs in this league.

“I never take any game for granted and I’ve got great respect for every manager in this league because it’s a tough job, a tough league.

“With the resources in the league, everyone is just looking for that little bit extra to go and get points and get into the top six, or stay up.”

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer and midfielder Blair Spittal might make the midweek squad, while on-loan Coventry midfielder Jack Burroughs is pressing for a start after recovering from an ankle injury well ahead of schedule. He came off the bench at the weekend.