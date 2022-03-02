Teams should fear free-flowing Ross County, says midfielder Harry Paton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Paton reckons Ross County now possess the fear factor as they hunt down a top six place in the Scottish Premiership.

The Canadian international midfielder was man of the match in Saturday’s thrilling 3-1 comeback victory over St Johnstone.

A brace from Regan Charles-Cook and a strike from Joseph Hungbo buried the Perth Saints, pushing the Staggies seven points clear of their second-bottom placed opponents and nine ahead of basement side Dundee.

Tonight, a victory at sixth-placed Motherwell would shoot County to within two points of their hosts by the end of play.

County’s 41 league goals this term are only bettered by Celtic (60) and Rangers (58) and Charles-Cook is the division’s top scorer with a tally of 13.

Paton believes the way the Dingwall team play should send shivers down the spines of the opposition.

He said: “Teams should be scared of us. If you look at the stats for the number of goals, we are third.

“I think teams will be looking at us as a big threat going forward and, defensively as well, we’re very solid. We have a good shape in the team.”

Top six chase firmly within range

Even avoiding defeat at Fir Park would keep County in the upper half chase ahead of a weekend tussle at home to St Mirren and Paton insists the focus is now on looking up the league rather than looking over their shoulders.

He said: “Through the whole squad, the ambition is to get into that top six.

“We’re only five points away from fourth and we’re really pushing to get into that position.

“We’re not even thinking about just staying in this league, just looking to get as high as we can. I think we’re ready for it.

“There are still a lot of games to take points from and we’re looking to compete with the top teams in the league. “We’re not really scared of anybody and feel we can compete with anybody.”

Passing play was pleasure for team

Charles-Cook’s first goal against St Johnstone at the weekend was the icing on the cake after 20 passes involving all outfield players.

Paton said being involved in that is just as pleasing for the team as it is for the supporters.

He added: “It was 20 passes and everyone in the team touched the ball before we put it in the back of the net.

“It is much more enjoyable playing possession-based football and showing the fans what we can do. It is much more enjoyable for them too.

“For Regan to score with a couple of great finishes, Joseph too, was fantastic.

The 23-year-old, who has fully recovered from a calf injury, is a key figure in the side, and he is confident County can build upon their weekend win against the Steelmen, who hit back from 2-0 down to draw at Rangers on Sunday.

He said: “We’re going there to win. We’re looking at the table right now and to get to where we want to go we’re looking for the three points.

“We’ve got a good system going when we head down the road and while it is a long journey, we make sure we get a good rest before the game.

“We get a good meal in before the game as well. It is really well set up.

“We go down well-prepared and well-rested and it is another game I’m looking forward to.

“There are 10 games left and I’m looking forward to every one. I want to play as many minutes as I can.

“We’re not going to take any team lightly, but we’ll be doing our own thing. What the gaffer has been building this season is definitely coming along well, but there’s definitely more we can bring.”

Advanced position worked well

Paton explained a shift to a more advanced role at the weekend worked well for him, and the team.

He added: “We’re very comfortable in our system.

“There was a little bit of change at the weekend and I went a little higher in midfield, while Ross Callachan dropped back.

“I felt really comfortable getting on the half-turn in behind their midfield and making some runs.

“Ross went back a little bit but we both handled the change very well.

“Sometimes he would go forward and I’d sit in.

“I just go with what the manager says, but both of us can play anywhere in the middle of the park and do a good job.”