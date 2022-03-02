Malky Mackay says Ross County rose to the battle in triumph over Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay says Ross County rose to the battle in triumph over Motherwell

By Andy Skinner
March 2, 2022, 10:34 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 10:41 pm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay felt his side’s battling qualities shone through in their 1-0 win at Motherwell.

Joseph Hungbo’s early penalty secured all three points for the Dingwall side, who are now eighth in the Premiership table.

The win saw County rack up back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season, with the Staggies also recording their first clean sheet since the start of December.

Mackay said: “It’s great to not have to come back and win from a losing position, knowing we were coming to Motherwell, where we knew we had to stand up to the battle. If you don’t, you are going to lose the game.

Alex Iacovitti and Joseph Hungbo.

“One of the best results in football is 1-0. It’s really pleasing to come away with that performance, keep a clean sheet and get the goal and stand up to the barrage we knew we were going to get.

“It gives us back-to-back wins for the first time this season. It just keeps that momentum going.”

Mackay felt the Staggies earned the right to play against the Steelmen, adding: “We knew around half of Motherwell’s goals this season have either come in the first 15 minutes of the first half or the first 15 minutes of the second half.

“We knew we had to withstand that in the first period, and just after half-time. If we did withstand that, we knew we would calm down and get the chance to play.

“You don’t get too much chance to do that against them because they are stuffy, but we tried to get it down and get it wide to certain areas.

Joseph Hungbo celebrates scoring against Motherwell.

“There are times when you just have to stand up, which we did really well.”

