Malky Mackay says Ross County rose to the battle in triumph over Motherwell

Ross County manager Malky Mackay felt his side’s battling qualities shone through in their 1-0 win at Motherwell.

Joseph Hungbo’s early penalty secured all three points for the Dingwall side, who are now eighth in the Premiership table.

The win saw County rack up back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season, with the Staggies also recording their first clean sheet since the start of December.

Mackay said: “It’s great to not have to come back and win from a losing position, knowing we were coming to Motherwell, where we knew we had to stand up to the battle. If you don’t, you are going to lose the game.

“One of the best results in football is 1-0. It’s really pleasing to come away with that performance, keep a clean sheet and get the goal and stand up to the barrage we knew we were going to get.

“It gives us back-to-back wins for the first time this season. It just keeps that momentum going.”

Mackay felt the Staggies earned the right to play against the Steelmen, adding: “We knew around half of Motherwell’s goals this season have either come in the first 15 minutes of the first half or the first 15 minutes of the second half.

“We knew we had to withstand that in the first period, and just after half-time. If we did withstand that, we knew we would calm down and get the chance to play.

“You don’t get too much chance to do that against them because they are stuffy, but we tried to get it down and get it wide to certain areas.

“There are times when you just have to stand up, which we did really well.”