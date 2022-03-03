Ross County boss Malky Mackay makes case for defence after win at Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay hailed his resolute side for shutting out Motherwell as their push towards the Premiership top half gathered momentum.

A Joseph Hungbo penalty made the difference on Wednesday as the Staggies followed on from Saturday’s impressive 3-1 comeback win against St Johnstone by leaving Fir Park with a 1-0 midweek victory.

Those back-to-back results – secured for the first time in the league this season – shot the Dingwall side above Aberdeen and St Mirren and into eighth spot, just two points away from sixth-placed Dundee United.

Having lost just once in seven outings, Mackay’s men have momentum ahead of Saturday’s home clash with St Mirren.

Wednesday match was County’s first clean sheet since closing out the Buddies away back in December and the manager was thrilled by the battling nature of the display.

He said: “Any away win in this league is a fantastic result, and to go and win 1-0 and get a clean sheet is important.

“We knew it was going to be a real war of attrition in terms of the way the game would play out, and what we had to stand up to when defending our box.

“A lot of balls were getting shelled into it, and we still had the ability to pass it and move and try and create chances.

“I was delighted. A midweek game down there was never going to be easy, so to actually come away with a result and give everyone a real confidence that they can play like that and stand up to teams makes a big difference.”

Settled back four is boost for Mackay

Having a familiar back-line is a big factor for Mackay as the side all know their roles inside out.

He said: “Players are getting to know each other, there’s a settled defence that we haven’t really been able to put together before – we’ve had to change the goalkeeper, we’ve had to change the full-backs and we’ve had to change the centre-backs.

“Having played in a settled back four, over a period of time people get to know each other and that’s a key aspect of it.

“We’ve not really been able to do that, but at the same time, going back to Motherwell, I thought our back four and our goalkeeper were magnificent.

“They were able to defend under intense pressure, balls were being thrown in from all areas of the pitch, which is something Motherwell are adept at, and we knew we had to stand up to it.

“If we did, we knew it would open up the gaps to go and expose them the way we did for the penalty.”

Glove battle is great for manager

Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw has come in for the injured Ashley Maynard-Brewer and played six games since the start of February.

Laidlaw had to be patient for his chance, with the on-loan Charlton shot-stopper playing most matches this season.

For Mackay, he insists neither keeper is now seen as the first pick.

He added: “I don’t have a number one.

“I have two goalkeepers that are pushing each other here, and that’s what Ross needed. He might not agree with that, but it’s what he needed.

“Ash was desperately to come out after the Rangers game where he played very well, but he broke his nose badly and has had a little bit of work on that since.

“Ross goes in and takes his chance, he has done very well and pulls off a fabulous save at Motherwell.

“He’s calm in goals, he kicks well and he has caught well as well, so it’s about pushing each other.

“It’s just like any other position on the pitch – competition for places is what’s needed. Then you’ve got everyone at every minute out on the pitch knowing that, if they don’t perform, they’re not going to be playing.”