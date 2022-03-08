Young Ross County trio sign new contracts at Victoria Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Young Ross County trio sign new contracts at Victoria Park

By Andy Skinner
March 8, 2022, 10:28 am
Matthew Wright celebrates after scoring to make it 3-3 against Rangers.
Ross County have secured youngsters Matthew Wright, Adam Mackinnon and Logan Ross on new contracts.

Forward Wright and midfielder Mackinnon have signed two-year extensions, while goalkeeper Ross has signed on for another 12 months.

Wright and Mackinnon are both from the Isle of Lewis, and both spent the first half of this season on loan at Brora Rangers.

After netting 21 goals for the Cattachs, Wright enjoyed a memorable moment when he netted a late equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Rangers in his first appearance since returning to Dingwall.

Mackinnon also enjoyed a successful stint at Dudgeon Park, and recently made his Premiership debut as a substitute in the 3-1 win over St Johnstone.

Adam Mackinnon.

Although Ross has yet to appear for the Staggies’ first team, the goalkeeper has made a strong impression during a loan stint at Lossiemouth.

County manager Malky Mackay says the fresh deals are a reward for the application the trio have shown.

Mackay said: “All three of these young players have been tremendous since I have come in. They are really eager and hungry to be successful as well as realistic in what they want to achieve.

“You would also struggle to find three more mannerly young players which is really pleasing.

“Matty had an incredible moment against Rangers that really showed how big a player he could be for us in the future, and we managed to get Adam on the pitch recently too which is important to let them taste that Premiership environment.

“Logan is another one that has really gone and pushed himself in the Highland League over the past couple of years.

Lossiemouth goalkeeper Logan Ross, on loan from Ross County
Lossiemouth goalkeeper Logan Ross, on loan from Ross County

“He will continue to improve and progress under the guidance of Scott Thomson over the next period of time and we will look forward to seeing his next steps.”

