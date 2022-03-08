Young Ross County trio sign new contracts at Victoria Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have secured youngsters Matthew Wright, Adam Mackinnon and Logan Ross on new contracts.

Forward Wright and midfielder Mackinnon have signed two-year extensions, while goalkeeper Ross has signed on for another 12 months.

Wright and Mackinnon are both from the Isle of Lewis, and both spent the first half of this season on loan at Brora Rangers.

After netting 21 goals for the Cattachs, Wright enjoyed a memorable moment when he netted a late equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Rangers in his first appearance since returning to Dingwall.

Mackinnon also enjoyed a successful stint at Dudgeon Park, and recently made his Premiership debut as a substitute in the 3-1 win over St Johnstone.

Although Ross has yet to appear for the Staggies’ first team, the goalkeeper has made a strong impression during a loan stint at Lossiemouth.

County manager Malky Mackay says the fresh deals are a reward for the application the trio have shown.

Mackay said: “All three of these young players have been tremendous since I have come in. They are really eager and hungry to be successful as well as realistic in what they want to achieve.

“You would also struggle to find three more mannerly young players which is really pleasing.

“Matty had an incredible moment against Rangers that really showed how big a player he could be for us in the future, and we managed to get Adam on the pitch recently too which is important to let them taste that Premiership environment.

“Logan is another one that has really gone and pushed himself in the Highland League over the past couple of years.

“He will continue to improve and progress under the guidance of Scott Thomson over the next period of time and we will look forward to seeing his next steps.”