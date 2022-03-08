Ross Munro signs new one-year deal with Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross Munro signs new one-year deal with Ross County

By Andy Skinner
March 8, 2022, 1:22 pm
Ross Munro.
Goalkeeper Ross Munro has signed a new one-year contract with Ross County.

Munro has yet to make any appearances this season, but has provided competition for Ash Maynard-Brewer and Ross Laidlaw.

The 21-year-old’s five starts for the Dingwall club all came in their run to the Challenge Cup final in 2018-19, which County won against Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Munro has enjoyed sustained game time during loan spells with Raith Rovers and Brora Rangers, and also had emergency loan spells at Cowdenbeath and Annan Athletic last season.

Staggies manager Malky Mackay recently spoke glowingly of Munro’s application in training and importance to the club, having been on the bench in recent weeks due to a broken nose suffered by Maynard-Brewer.

Following Munro’s new deal, Mackay said: “Ross is a really impressive young man. He conducts himself brilliantly and is highly regarded amongst our coaching team here at Ross County.

“Ross has worked with Scott Thomson, our goalkeeping coach, now for over six years and is continuing to develop and learn with each passing day.

“We now look forward to pushing his development further in the coming weeks and months.”

