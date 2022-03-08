Ross Munro signs new one-year deal with Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goalkeeper Ross Munro has signed a new one-year contract with Ross County.

Munro has yet to make any appearances this season, but has provided competition for Ash Maynard-Brewer and Ross Laidlaw.

The 21-year-old’s five starts for the Dingwall club all came in their run to the Challenge Cup final in 2018-19, which County won against Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Munro has enjoyed sustained game time during loan spells with Raith Rovers and Brora Rangers, and also had emergency loan spells at Cowdenbeath and Annan Athletic last season.

Staggies manager Malky Mackay recently spoke glowingly of Munro’s application in training and importance to the club, having been on the bench in recent weeks due to a broken nose suffered by Maynard-Brewer.

Following Munro’s new deal, Mackay said: “Ross is a really impressive young man. He conducts himself brilliantly and is highly regarded amongst our coaching team here at Ross County.

“Ross has worked with Scott Thomson, our goalkeeping coach, now for over six years and is continuing to develop and learn with each passing day.

“We now look forward to pushing his development further in the coming weeks and months.”