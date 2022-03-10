Malky Mackay thrilled to take first steps in minimising Ross County’s summer rebuild

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is pleased the process of minimising the scale of this summer’s rebuilding job is under way.

County earlier this week secured six players on fresh deals, with Jordan White and Jordan Tillson committing until 2024.

Goalkeepers Ross Munro and Logan Ross have signed 12-month extensions, while youngsters Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon have signed on for another two years.

The Staggies remain in talks with a number of players who are out of contract in the summer, while six of the current squad are on loan deals which expire at the end of the season.

Mackay, who drafted in 12 players after joining the club last May, knows more changes will be required this summer.

The County boss is keen to strengthen the foundations in place by convincing more players to remain at Dingwall.

Mackay said: “I don’t want to do another monster rebuild.

“We’re certainly hoping there are more to come.

“We’re in conversation with various people who are out of contract at the end of the season, and there will be situations where people might want to do something different, for various reasons. Others might want to stay.

“There are players out of contract and loan players that will go back, so it’s going to happen anyway and it was always going to be a couple of years before we could stop that happening by building people’s contract lengths.

“It’s like anything – the minute you sign a contract, you’re starting to go out of contract, so we’ve got to make sure that process is an evolving ecosystem that we are in control of rather than reacting to.

“I’d imagine the summer is going to be another fairly hectic transfer window unfortunately, but it will be building layers on what is now a foundation, which is important.”

Latest renewals bring a variety of attributes

Of the players who have committed to Victoria Park this week, Mackay feels he has retained a healthy balance of youth and experience.

He added: “Any team that does anything in terms of succeeding needs senior pros, good ambassadors for the football club, warriors and you need young players that have got potential.

“I think this week you’ve seen that encapsulated, and it makes a big difference for different reasons.

“I’m delighted that the guys that have signed have nailed their future down to the club.

“They are all people that deserve it as far as I’m concerned and people that I would like to see represent our football club.

“I’m hopeful that our fans see that as well.”

Contract talks not affecting Staggies performances

County have moved into sixth place in the Premiership, with only three matches remaining before the split.

The Staggies make the trip to Celtic next Saturday, on the back of three straight victories.

Despite a number of players having still to resolve their future, Mackay insists it is not affecting performances.

He added: “What I’ve got is a group that, no matter what, are running hard for the team.

“Were I to see something different from that, I’ll take action on that, but I’ve got a good group of people looking into their eyes every day.

“It doesn’t matter whether people have contracts that are finishing, I’m seeing hard work every day and a desire to get into the team, and that will do me fine at the moment.”