Delight at Ross County after skipper Keith Watson signs up for fifth season

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is thrilled to have secured the services of captain Keith Watson on a new one-year deal.

The news will delight Staggies supporters in a week where six other players signed up for the future.

Striker Jordan White and midfielder Jordan Tillson pledged their futures to the Dingwall club, as did goalkeepers Ross Munro and Logan Ross, youngsters Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon.

Now skipper Watson, who made his 100th appearance for County against Dundee in February, has followed suit.

The former Dundee United player has been an integral part of the Staggies’ defence since joining four years ago and helped the club secure the Championship and Challenge Cup double in 2018/19.

Captain Watson is top professional

The 32-year-old became captain this season and Mackay praised his leader for being a stand-out figure within Victoria Park.

He said “Keith is a top professional that every manager loves to have at their club. He has a fantastic attitude, he is a good communicator and a leader which our young players really feed off.

“As well as that, Keith now has over 100 appearances for Ross County and he knows exactly what Ross County is and what it means to represent this club, so it’s great to have somebody like him here when you are integrating new players who can seek advice from him.

“Keith has been a fantastic servant and has brought success to the club over his four years here with promotion to the Premiership and the Challenge Cup victory, so we are delighted that he has extended his stay with us.”

With the Scottish Cup taking centre stage, County have the weekend off after strong form pushed them into sixth position in the Premiership.

With three fixtures remaining before the split, the Dingwall side head to Celtic Park next Saturday, with fourth-placed Hibs only one point ahead of them in the chase for European football.