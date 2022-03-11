Delight at Ross County after skipper Keith Watson signs up for fifth season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Delight at Ross County after skipper Keith Watson signs up for fifth season

By Paul Chalk
March 11, 2022, 12:32 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 1:09 pm
Ross County captain Keith Watson, who has signed a new one-year contract with the Dingwall club.
Ross County captain Keith Watson, who has signed a new one-year contract with the Dingwall club.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is thrilled to have secured the services of captain Keith Watson on a new one-year deal.

The news will delight Staggies supporters in a week where six other players signed up for the future.

Striker Jordan White and midfielder Jordan Tillson pledged their futures to the Dingwall club, as did goalkeepers Ross Munro and Logan Ross, youngsters Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon.

Ross County defender Keith Watson.
Ross County defender Keith Watson.

Now skipper Watson, who made his 100th appearance for County against Dundee in February, has followed suit.

The former Dundee United player has been an integral part of the Staggies’ defence since joining four years ago and helped the club secure the Championship and Challenge Cup double in 2018/19.

Captain Watson is top professional

The 32-year-old became captain this season and Mackay praised his leader for being a stand-out figure within Victoria Park.

He said “Keith is a top professional that every manager loves to have at their club. He has a fantastic attitude, he is a good communicator and a leader which our young players really feed off.

Ross County manager Malky MacKay.

“As well as that, Keith now has over 100 appearances for Ross County and he knows exactly what Ross County is and what it means to represent this club, so it’s great to have somebody like him here when you are integrating new players who can seek advice from him.

“Keith has been a fantastic servant and has brought success to the club over his four years here with promotion to the Premiership and the Challenge Cup victory, so we are delighted that he has extended his stay with us.”

With the Scottish Cup taking centre stage, County have the weekend off after strong form pushed them into sixth position in the Premiership.

With three fixtures remaining before the split, the Dingwall side head to Celtic Park next Saturday, with fourth-placed Hibs only one point ahead of them in the chase for European football.

