Ross County boosted by return of pair to training ahead of Celtic match

Ross County have been boosted by the return of David Cancola and Keith Watson to training ahead of this weekend’s trip to Celtic.

Austrian midfielder Cancola has not played since the 3-1 win over Motherwell on January 18, when he suffered a groin injury.

Skipper Watson has also missed the Staggies last two matches, after suffering a knock in the 3-1 win over St Johnstone on February 26. The defender last week signed a new one-year contract extension at Victoria Park.

County remain without winger Josh Sims and on-loan goalkeeper Ash Maynard-Brewer.

Manager Malky Mackay says the recent two-week break from action has allowed him to make the trip to Parkhead with a near full-strength squad.

Mackay said: “We’ve managed to get David Cancola and Keith Watson back fit again, they are back in training.

“Josh Sims is continuing his mini pre-season that he’s having with us.

“It’s good actually, we’ve managed to get a nearly fully fit squad.

“It’s one of the few times that I might have a headache over what the bench might look like – I might have to ask them to put the bench up to 11.”

Maynard-Brewer suffered a broken nose in the 3-3 draw with Rangers on January 29, which required him to report back to parent club Charlton Athletic for treatment.

Although Maynard-Brewer has been operated on, Mackay says issues with the Australian’s breathing have prompted further assessment.

Mackay is keen to allow time for Maynard-Brewer’s recovery, but has paid tribute to Ross Laidlaw since his return to the side.

He added: “Ash is going to speak to his consultant.

“He had his nose reset, so his breathing was the issue. If we didn’t get it dealt with now, it could have caused him problems in later life.

“It’s very unfortunate, because he was in a great vein of form, and it was a very brave situation he went into for it.

“He’s not our player, he’s a Charlton player, so we’ve got to respect that.

“What it has done is Ross has gone back in goal and he’s been terrific over the last few weeks, he really has. Great credit to him for how he’s played.”

Staggies boss craving consistency

County go into their final three pre-split games on the back of three straight victories which have moved them up to sixth place.

Mackay is eager to retain his side’s momentum, adding: “It’s the consistency that we’re enjoying at the moment.

“There was the period before Christmas, and then after the break as well, and it’s up to us to keep making sure that we work hard to sustain that.

“Every team in the league right now goes into these last eight games, and the three before the split, looking for consistency.

“If you take your foot off the gas in any shape or form, you can suffer.”