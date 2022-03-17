Ross County boosted by return of pair to training ahead of Celtic match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boosted by return of pair to training ahead of Celtic match

By Andy Skinner
March 17, 2022, 6:00 am
David Cancola.
David Cancola.

Ross County have been boosted by the return of David Cancola and Keith Watson to training ahead of this weekend’s trip to Celtic.

Austrian midfielder Cancola has not played since the 3-1 win over Motherwell on January 18, when he suffered a groin injury.

Skipper Watson has also missed the Staggies last two matches, after suffering a knock in the 3-1 win over St Johnstone on February 26. The defender last week signed a new one-year contract extension at Victoria Park.

County remain without winger Josh Sims and on-loan goalkeeper Ash Maynard-Brewer.

Manager Malky Mackay says the recent two-week break from action has allowed him to make the trip to Parkhead with a near full-strength squad.

Mackay said: “We’ve managed to get David Cancola and Keith Watson back fit again, they are back in training.

Ross County defender Keith Watson.
Ross County defender Keith Watson.

“Josh Sims is continuing his mini pre-season that he’s having with us.

“It’s good actually, we’ve managed to get a nearly fully fit squad.

“It’s one of the few times that I might have a headache over what the bench might look like – I might have to ask them to put the bench up to 11.”

Maynard-Brewer suffered a broken nose in the 3-3 draw with Rangers on January 29, which required him to report back to parent club Charlton Athletic for treatment.

Although Maynard-Brewer has been operated on, Mackay says issues with the Australian’s breathing have prompted further assessment.

Mackay is keen to allow time for Maynard-Brewer’s recovery, but has paid tribute to Ross Laidlaw since his return to the side.

He added: “Ash is going to speak to his consultant.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

“He had his nose reset, so his breathing was the issue. If we didn’t get it dealt with now, it could have caused him problems in later life.

“It’s very unfortunate, because he was in a great vein of form, and it was a very brave situation he went into for it.

“He’s not our player, he’s a Charlton player, so we’ve got to respect that.

“What it has done is Ross has gone back in goal and he’s been terrific over the last few weeks, he really has. Great credit to him for how he’s played.”

Staggies boss craving consistency

County go into their final three pre-split games on the back of three straight victories which have moved them up to sixth place.

Mackay is eager to retain his side’s momentum, adding: “It’s the consistency that we’re enjoying at the moment.

“There was the period before Christmas, and then after the break as well, and it’s up to us to keep making sure that we work hard to sustain that.

“Every team in the league right now goes into these last eight games, and the three before the split, looking for consistency.

“If you take your foot off the gas in any shape or form, you can suffer.”

