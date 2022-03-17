Malky Mackay heartened by Ross County’s desire to rise to Parkhead stage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay feels he has the makings of a Ross County side that is comfortable playing on the biggest stage.

The Staggies make the trip to Parkhead on Saturday, where they meet Premiership leaders Celtic.

County fell to a 3-0 defeat on their last visit to Glasgow’s East End in September, before losing a goal deep into injury-time to go down 2-1 at Victoria Park in December.

Mackay, who performed a vast overhaul of his squad last summer, has overseen a fine run of nine wins from County’s last 20 games to move them sixth in the table.

The Staggies boss has sensed a strong desire from his side to test themselves against the best opponents.

Mackay said: “When you’re walking into that environment and that cauldron, there’s all the pressure that comes with that.

“The calmer you are, the better. I’ve been in situations myself where you walk into a cup final with 70 or 80,000 people, but you have to try and stay calm.

“If you do, your performance comes out. If you don’t, it affects performance.

“I wanted to bring people here that were desperate to play against the best in full stadiums with great atmospheres.

“It’s where every player should want to end up, and it’s one of those where the more of those players you’ve got, the more chance we’ve got of doing well as a football club.

“There’s a correlation between it. If you get good people into your football club – whether that be staff or players – then you’ve got half a chance.

“They need direction and a lot of hard work, but if you get good people together then you’ve got a hell of a chance of doing something as a football club.”

Staggies making trip to Parkhead in strong fettle

The Staggies’ run of three straight victories has put them firmly in contention for a top-half finish.

Mackay has challenged his players to translate their recent form into Saturday’s game.

He added: “We’re having a real go against the best players in the division, and the best clubs in the division, home or away.

“It makes me really proud of them, and I’ve said that to them a few times.

“It gives me real warmth in terms of the way the group have come together. There’s a belief within us.

“They’re listening to me, they’re showing faith in what I’ve asked them to achieve, which I know they can achieve.

“That belief is a big thing, when they start to believe in themselves that’s when you see raised eyebrows, results happening and performances happening from individuals and collectively that you probably didn’t think you would see.”

Following this weekend’s game, the Staggies play their final two pre-split fixtures at home to Hearts and away to Aberdeen.

With only one point separating fourth-placed Hibernian from St Mirren in ninth, Mackay expects a competitive tussle for league positions in the coming weeks.

He added: “They’re difficult games, but they all are.

“Anywhere from fourth to 10th is very, very tight, and I think the two teams at the bottom are going to be going hell for leather as well.

“I don’t doubt that this is going to be cut and thrust over the next three weeks to see where everyone starts the last five games.”