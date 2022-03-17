Malky Mackay heartened by Ross County’s desire to rise to Parkhead stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Malky Mackay heartened by Ross County’s desire to rise to Parkhead stage

By Andy Skinner
March 17, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is ready for Motherwell on Tuesday.


Malky Mackay feels he has the makings of a Ross County side that is comfortable playing on the biggest stage.

The Staggies make the trip to Parkhead on Saturday, where they meet Premiership leaders Celtic.

County fell to a 3-0 defeat on their last visit to Glasgow’s East End in September, before losing a goal deep into injury-time to go down 2-1 at Victoria Park in December.

Mackay, who performed a vast overhaul of his squad last summer, has overseen a fine run of nine wins from County’s last 20 games to move them sixth in the table.

The Staggies boss has sensed a strong desire from his side to test themselves against the best opponents.

Mackay said: “When you’re walking into that environment and that cauldron, there’s all the pressure that comes with that.

“The calmer you are, the better. I’ve been in situations myself where you walk into a cup final with 70 or 80,000 people, but you have to try and stay calm.



“If you do, your performance comes out. If you don’t, it affects performance.

“I wanted to bring people here that were desperate to play against the best in full stadiums with great atmospheres.

“It’s where every player should want to end up, and it’s one of those where the more of those players you’ve got, the more chance we’ve got of doing well as a football club.

“There’s a correlation between it. If you get good people into your football club – whether that be staff or players – then you’ve got half a chance.

“They need direction and a lot of hard work, but if you get good people together then you’ve got a hell of a chance of doing something as a football club.”

Staggies making trip to Parkhead in strong fettle

The Staggies’ run of three straight victories has put them firmly in contention for a top-half finish.

Mackay has challenged his players to translate their recent form into Saturday’s game.

He added: “We’re having a real go against the best players in the division, and the best clubs in the division, home or away.

“It makes me really proud of them, and I’ve said that to them a few times.

“It gives me real warmth in terms of the way the group have come together. There’s a belief within us.

“They’re listening to me, they’re showing faith in what I’ve asked them to achieve, which I know they can achieve.

“That belief is a big thing, when they start to believe in themselves that’s when you see raised eyebrows, results happening and performances happening from individuals and collectively that you probably didn’t think you would see.”

Following this weekend’s game, the Staggies play their final two pre-split fixtures at home to Hearts and away to Aberdeen.

With only one point separating fourth-placed Hibernian from St Mirren in ninth, Mackay expects a competitive tussle for league positions in the coming weeks.



He added: “They’re difficult games, but they all are.

“Anywhere from fourth to 10th is very, very tight, and I think the two teams at the bottom are going to be going hell for leather as well.

“I don’t doubt that this is going to be cut and thrust over the next three weeks to see where everyone starts the last five games.”

