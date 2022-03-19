Ross Callachan looking higher than Ross County’s initial top-six target

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Callachan believes reaching the top six should not be the extent of Ross County’s ambition this season.

The Staggies are sixth ahead of today’s trip to Celtic, which is the first of three remaining pre-split fixtures.

A run of three straight victories has catapulted Malky Mackay’s men up the table, having occupied 10th place for several weeks.

That makes midfielder Callachan confident the Staggies can take further strides if they keep their fine form going.

Callachan said: “We have three games to get into the top-six – why not even higher? It’s three tough games obviously, but we are confident.

“This group of boys has gelled really well. If we just started the season a wee bit better, we would be right up there.

“We didn’t win a game in our first 10 of the season, so to be where we are right now is a credit to the boys, the manager and the staff.

“We have really stuck together when times were tough. We just kept going and plugging away week-by-week, picking up results.

“With where we are now, we just want to finish the season as strong as possible.

“The league table is the only proof you need that, if you get a couple of results, you will be even further up the table.”

County ran Celtic close when the sides last met at Victoria Park in December, with Anthony Ralston netting the winner in the 96th minute to secure victory for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Callachan is relishing the opportunity to have another crack at the Premiership leaders, who have failed to win only one of their last 11 league matches.

He added: “It was obviously disappointing to lose a goal in the last minute of the game up here.

“We pushed them all the way in that game. Credit to them, as they went down to 10 men, but just kept going and playing the same way.

“It just shows you how good they are. They are a threat and we need to defend really well, but – if we can do that and create chances – we can definitely get something from the game.

“I’m looking forward to it. There will be a massive crowd there.

“I enjoy these games, you play football to play at these places.

“We want to get a result at the end of the day. We have probably not been this confident going into a game, so I am looking forward to it.”

Free-scoring Staggies full of belief

Ross County have netted 43 goals from their 30 matches so far this term.

Having failed to score in only one of their last 15 games, Callachan says the Dingwall men are optimistic of finding the net – no matter who they face.

He added: “We are the third top goalscorers in the league behind Rangers and Celtic.

“We create chances and we have scored a few goals. It’s good to know we are a threat going forward, so – when we do go forward – we believe we are going to score. We have done that well this season.”