Malky Mackay heartened by integration within Ross County’s dressing room

Malky Mackay says any incoming players will quickly be made to feel at home within Ross County’s dressing room.

Mackay has already begun laying foundations for next season, with Jordan White, Jordan Tillson and Keith Watson among those to have signed new contracts in recent weeks.

The Staggies boss has already overseen big changes since his arrival at Victoria Park, with 12 players drafted in last summer, followed by another three arrivals since January.

Mackay feels a strong dynamic has been created within his squad, which gives fresh faces a strong chance of settling in seamlessly.

He said: “What I’m delighted about is that they’re picking up very well the day-to-day work ethic that I want.

“There’s a real integration, people have been made welcome here – myself to start with, but then also the players that have come in from other parts of the UK and abroad.

“It’s important when you go somewhere else, and it’s not always the case. There can be cliques, jealousy, alienation.

“Any of that can be a factor in not doing well and not having a good culture at a football club, it makes a big difference.

“When I see how positively that group welcomes new players in, and they’ve had to do that over a period this year, that gladdens my heart.”

Togetherness of Staggies squad has transformed season

Although the Staggies are seventh in the Premiership they remain firmly on course for a top-half finish this season.

Only a point separates them from fifth-placed Hibernian, with two games remaining before the split.

It has been a fine turnaround by the Dingwall men, who failed to win any of their opening 10 matches.

Mackay feels his players have shown a strong willingness to respond to his demands.

He added: “In the weeks where we weren’t getting results, there was the odd individual error that you just can’t legislate for. But they stuck together and kept that belief strong in what I wanted them to achieve.

“Gradually, that has happened over a period of time. When you do start picking up results and wins, consistency and confidence comes with that, but it’s a process.

“They certainly believed when I asked them to go down a certain path, they stuck with that and held with me, and the rewards are coming now.”

Dingwall men should fear nobody in top-six pursuit

County’s bid to finish in the top-six for the first time since 2016 will come down to matches at home to Hearts on Saturday, followed by a trip to Aberdeen seven days later.

Mackay says the Staggies have no reason to fear any opponent.

He added: “I want my players to be going out there with their shoulders back, chest out and with as much belief as possible, because I certainly believe in them.

“The key to them breaking through that next barrier of their career is to have that belief in their own ability.

“It’s a massive thing in football, or any sport, you’ve got to have a belief in what you do.

“I can’t reiterate to them enough just how much belief I’ve got in this group that train every day with me.

“They train to a standard that I think is a high level, and can take on anybody in the Premiership in Scotland.

“I tell them that regularly. They play at the top table in Scotland and they are up there in terms of the form guide.”