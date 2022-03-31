Malky Mackay full of praise for Scotland keeper Craig Gordon as Hearts head to Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay full of praise for Scotland keeper Craig Gordon as Hearts head to Ross County

By Paul Chalk
March 31, 2022, 10:30 pm
Scotland and Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon applauds the fans after the midweek 2-2 draw in Austria.
Scotland and Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon applauds the fans after the midweek 2-2 draw in Austria.

Malky Mackay was a Scotland team-mate of Hearts’ stopper Craig Gordon – now he wants to see him leave as a loser when the Jambos visit Dingwall.

The 50-year-old Ross County boss is 11 years older than the evergreen goalkeeper, who continues to impress for club and country.

Gordon’s consistency has kept him playing for his national side, even this week when he pulled off key saves to earn Scotland a 2-2 friendly draw in Austria.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay on the touchline at Celtic Park.

Hearts come to Victoria Park almost certain to finish third in the Scottish Premiership, while seventh-placed County target wins against them and Aberdeen to secure an incredible top half finish.

Handed Gordon award at Aberdeen

Former Scottish FA performance director Mackay took charge of the national team for a 1-0 friendly loss to Holland in Aberdeen in 2017 and he has fond memories of giving Gordon recognition he deserved that evening.

And their association goes further back to when they played for Scotland in 2004/05.

He said: “I actually played with Craig a long time ago in my few years with Scotland.

“Three of the games Craig played in and two were with Paul Gallacher, who is coming here on Saturday as coach.

“Craig was a very young goalkeeper then and then I was lucky enough to be involved in actually giving him a wee award for his 50th cap up at Pittodrie against Holland.

“I brought (Aberdeen legend) Willie Miller in that night to present him with his 50th cap and the little presentation we gave him.

“Willie said a few words – something I’d seen England do really well when Gareth Southgate brought Glenn Hoddle in for Michael Keane’s first cap.

“It was around about that time. It had been and gone without celebration so at the Pittodrie game we got a presentation. Craig didn’t know anything about it and Willie came in to speak about the importance of playing for your country.

“It was a nice little moment. He played that night and he’s still going.”

Gordon ‘fantastic signing’ for Hearts

Mackay believes Scotland have been blessed with a trio of top performers between the sticks for a number of years.

He said: “We’ve been lucky for 10 years – Allan MacGregor, Craig Gordon and David Marshall, who I had at Cardiff City.

“Three real top goalies for a decade or so, now all coming into the latter parts of their career at the same time.

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

“Sometimes goalies just inside decide ‘I’ve had enough’, but Allan’s still going strong and Craig’s doing the exact same.

“He’s been a fantastic signing for Hearts and he’s a great lad, a real top pro. Watching some of what he was pulling off this week against Austria, he’s a real leader.

“It will be good to see him on Saturday. I’m delighted he’s still going strong for Scotland, hopefully not so much for Hearts on Saturday.”

County are only one point behind Hibs and Livingston, who are tucked just above the top six watermark as they prepare to host Hearts on Saturday.

Hearts beating strongly – Mackay

And Mackay pinpointed two winter window arrivals for bolstering what was already a capable pool of players at Tynecastle.

He said: “Hearts have a strong squad and have a strong team. (On-loan Everton striker) Ellis Simms up front has made a big difference to them.

Hearts forward Ellis Simms (right) and Livingstons’ Jack Fitzwater battle for the ball.

“He’s that extra one up front, while I know Liam Boyce does really well. It frees him up to do other jobs.

“I remember watching Ellis last year at Blackpool and I thought he played really well for them, so he’s brought Hearts another dimension.

“They have brought in Nathaniel Atkinson from Australia at right-back to add to the group. They have one of the strongest squads in the league and various options going forward.

“I’m looking forward to it. I want to test my team against the best and Hearts will be right up there on Saturday.”

Fans will pump up the volume – boss

County and Hearts shared four goals in Dingwall in mid-September, while the Jambos edged to a 2-1 Tynecastle victory without fans due to restrictions on Boxing Day.

The Staggies gaffer is looking forward to a noisy venue this weekend as the teams to head-to-head.

He said: “It’s a really tough game. I have got a lot of admiration for what Hearts have done this season under Robbie Neilson.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson,

“They have clearly become the third-best team in Scotland. They are bringing a big support up as they did in the first game. It was a great atmosphere and a great game.

“The game at Tynecastle in December was a strange one because it was the first one back to having no fans, so it was eerie, like a training game.

“We found that tough in the first half. In the second half, we came into it terrifically well and could have nicked a draw.

“We are playing against a good team and it will hopefully be a good game on Saturday. The atmosphere should be lively again in the stadium.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]