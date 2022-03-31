Malky Mackay full of praise for Scotland keeper Craig Gordon as Hearts head to Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay was a Scotland team-mate of Hearts’ stopper Craig Gordon – now he wants to see him leave as a loser when the Jambos visit Dingwall.

The 50-year-old Ross County boss is 11 years older than the evergreen goalkeeper, who continues to impress for club and country.

Gordon’s consistency has kept him playing for his national side, even this week when he pulled off key saves to earn Scotland a 2-2 friendly draw in Austria.

Hearts come to Victoria Park almost certain to finish third in the Scottish Premiership, while seventh-placed County target wins against them and Aberdeen to secure an incredible top half finish.

Handed Gordon award at Aberdeen

Former Scottish FA performance director Mackay took charge of the national team for a 1-0 friendly loss to Holland in Aberdeen in 2017 and he has fond memories of giving Gordon recognition he deserved that evening.

And their association goes further back to when they played for Scotland in 2004/05.

He said: “I actually played with Craig a long time ago in my few years with Scotland.

“Three of the games Craig played in and two were with Paul Gallacher, who is coming here on Saturday as coach.

“Craig was a very young goalkeeper then and then I was lucky enough to be involved in actually giving him a wee award for his 50th cap up at Pittodrie against Holland.

“I brought (Aberdeen legend) Willie Miller in that night to present him with his 50th cap and the little presentation we gave him.

“Willie said a few words – something I’d seen England do really well when Gareth Southgate brought Glenn Hoddle in for Michael Keane’s first cap.

“It was around about that time. It had been and gone without celebration so at the Pittodrie game we got a presentation. Craig didn’t know anything about it and Willie came in to speak about the importance of playing for your country.

“It was a nice little moment. He played that night and he’s still going.”

Gordon ‘fantastic signing’ for Hearts

Mackay believes Scotland have been blessed with a trio of top performers between the sticks for a number of years.

He said: “We’ve been lucky for 10 years – Allan MacGregor, Craig Gordon and David Marshall, who I had at Cardiff City.

“Three real top goalies for a decade or so, now all coming into the latter parts of their career at the same time.

“Sometimes goalies just inside decide ‘I’ve had enough’, but Allan’s still going strong and Craig’s doing the exact same.

“He’s been a fantastic signing for Hearts and he’s a great lad, a real top pro. Watching some of what he was pulling off this week against Austria, he’s a real leader.

“It will be good to see him on Saturday. I’m delighted he’s still going strong for Scotland, hopefully not so much for Hearts on Saturday.”

County are only one point behind Hibs and Livingston, who are tucked just above the top six watermark as they prepare to host Hearts on Saturday.

Hearts beating strongly – Mackay

And Mackay pinpointed two winter window arrivals for bolstering what was already a capable pool of players at Tynecastle.

He said: “Hearts have a strong squad and have a strong team. (On-loan Everton striker) Ellis Simms up front has made a big difference to them.

“He’s that extra one up front, while I know Liam Boyce does really well. It frees him up to do other jobs.

“I remember watching Ellis last year at Blackpool and I thought he played really well for them, so he’s brought Hearts another dimension.

“They have brought in Nathaniel Atkinson from Australia at right-back to add to the group. They have one of the strongest squads in the league and various options going forward.

“I’m looking forward to it. I want to test my team against the best and Hearts will be right up there on Saturday.”

Fans will pump up the volume – boss

County and Hearts shared four goals in Dingwall in mid-September, while the Jambos edged to a 2-1 Tynecastle victory without fans due to restrictions on Boxing Day.

The Staggies gaffer is looking forward to a noisy venue this weekend as the teams to head-to-head.

He said: “It’s a really tough game. I have got a lot of admiration for what Hearts have done this season under Robbie Neilson.

“They have clearly become the third-best team in Scotland. They are bringing a big support up as they did in the first game. It was a great atmosphere and a great game.

“The game at Tynecastle in December was a strange one because it was the first one back to having no fans, so it was eerie, like a training game.

“We found that tough in the first half. In the second half, we came into it terrifically well and could have nicked a draw.

“We are playing against a good team and it will hopefully be a good game on Saturday. The atmosphere should be lively again in the stadium.”