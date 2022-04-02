Ross County boss Malky Mackay heaps praise on positive players after draw with Hearts keeps top six bid alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay heaps praise on positive players after draw with Hearts keeps top six bid alive

By Paul Chalk
April 2, 2022, 5:57 pm
Ross County manager Malky McKay.
Malky Mackay was proud of the way his Ross County aces stood up to Hearts as their 1-1 Premiership draw keeps them in the hunt for a top-six finish.

The seventh-placed Dingwall side head to Aberdeen, who are one point and two spots below them, next weekend with an upper half conclusion a realistic target.

The frantic and entertaining contest at Victoria Park had opportunities aplenty at both ends of the park and the result also means County are just one point behind sixth-placed Hibs, who face Hearts next weekend.

A Barrie McKay penalty was saved by Ross Laidlaw before Alex Iacovitti gave County the lead.

McKay drew Hearts level as the first half came to a close and, despite plenty of action throughout, there was to be no winner.

The teams really went for it – Mackay

County boss Mackay was delighted by his team’s front-foot approach against their third-placed visitors, stressing the turnaround after a 10-match winless start to the campaign.

He said: “It would have been a terrific game for a layman who was at the game today.

“The teams really went for it and you could see that with the chances that were created.

“It was a nice day on a beautiful pitch against the team clearly third-best in the country, who have got a really good squad of players.

“I was delighted by the way we stood firm and took the game to them, right to the last minute, trying to win the game. I’m really proud of them, from where we’ve come from at the start of the season.”

Enough chances to seal points

Mackay felt his men did enough to walk away with full points.

He added: “We had the chance in the second half from a couple of yards. How Craig Gordon saves it…it was a golden chance to win it.

“We had great chances to win the game today, like the volley from Cookie (Regan Charles-Cook) which would have made it 2-0. But I am delighted by how we played against a really strong team.”

Neilson hopes fans were entertained

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson, meanwhile, also praised both sides for going for goals.

He said: “It will probably take 10 minutes on Sportscene just to show all the chances. We want to try and entertain and we have players who can do that.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson.

“We started the game really well, missed the penalty, missed another chance, Ross County came into the game.

“They put us under a lot of pressure for a period and got the goal. We managed to get it back level and then in the second half it was pretty even going back and forward.

“We had around 2,000 fans up here and I think they have gone away having been entertained.”

