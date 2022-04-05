‘We’re as good as most teams’, insists Ross County manager Malky Mackay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay sees no reason for his Ross County team to fear any side in the country as they stand just 90 minutes away from a potential top six spot and a stunning chase for Europe.

The County fans unfurled banners before Saturday’s 1-1 home Scottish Premiership draw with Hearts, urging their side to target a Europa League position, which could be achieved by finishing fifth by the time the final ball is kicked next month.

The immediate focus for the Staggies manager is to prepare his team to try and win at Aberdeen on Saturday.

These two north sides are within a six-club chase for the three available upper half positions in the final weekend before the split. The Dons are two places and one point below seventh-placed County.

Mackay proud of players’ efforts

Mackay, whose team hadn’t won a league game before smashing Dundee 5-0 in late October, have a swagger which is backed up by ability, as shown by holding third-placed Hearts for a second time this season.

The Dingwall club’s boss said: “Top six is still a possibility, as it is for a number of teams.

“We have given ourselves the chance with one game to go before the split.

“I’m very proud of the players and staff for actually putting us in that position.

“It shows the belief and the confidence that has grown since back in October that they’ve adapted and worked so well.

“We’re as good as most teams in this division right now.

“We have a tough game over at Pittodrie against Aberdeen and we’ll go there and give it everything we’ve got. But we’re going into it full of confidence.”

Coming 🔜… ⚔️TᕼE ᗷᗩTTᒪE Oᖴ ᑭITTOᗪᖇIE⚔️ We will need the StaggiesArmy behind us this Saturday as we head to the Granite City for a pre-split showdown with all to play for… — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) April 4, 2022

Unbeaten home run is impressive

The base for County’s rise up the table in recent weeks has been their fantastic form at home.

Since Celtic nicked a late, late 2-1 victory in Dingwall in December, the Staggies have racked up 11 straight games without a loss at Victoria Park.

The volume and colour brought by the Hearts fans last weekend was the latest example of how the stadium is a cracking venue to spectate or play in.

Mackay sees the next generation also lap up what they’re seeing from the local heroes.

He said: “That’s one defeat in 11 now at home.

“Again, it is great when Hearts bring 2000 supporters. It just makes the stadium a good place to play.

“We have a young group of fans that are becoming more and more passionate about this club after two years without football at the stadium.

“They are a young set of fans coming for the first time, so I’m delighted for them and for our owner having given me the trust to actually come here and build a team here at the stadium that are hard to beat.”

Early contracts lay solid foundations

Off the park, it is all taking shape too, with defender Connor Randall and midfielder Ben Paton last week becoming the latest senior players signing contract extensions, following the likes of captain Keith Watson, midfielder Jordan Tillson and forward Jordan White.

Mackay hopes the early deal work will lessen the burden this summer as the reshape for the new campaign, although he still expects plenty of activity once the dust settles on this enthralling campaign.

He added: “We have now signed seven or eight in the last few weeks, so I’m delighted.

“It’s really good. We’re starting to get a structure and a base.

“It was a tough start last year in terms of revamping the whole squad, so to have seven or eight now committing and wanting to be here is terrific.

“I am looking at it as a boost for the structure of our squad. We now don’t have that extra work to do in the summer because there will be plenty of work to do in the summer – although hopefully not as much as last year.

“We have a group of players who know each other now and know how I want us to play. The guys that have signed are the ones I see training so well every day. If you train well, you play well.

“These players have all bought into the culture of the club. They are shaping it themselves.”

Starlets also signing up for future

Goalkeeper Logan Ross, midfielder Adam MacKinnon and forward Matthew Wright are three up-and-coming lads, who have also been handed extended deals.

And Mackay is thrilled that, senior or starlets, are seeing themselves as being part of the picture.

He said: “A few of the younger boys have signed on as well, which is slightly different, but we’re starting to get people who want to commit their longer-term futures here. That bodes well.”