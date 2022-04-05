‘We’re as good as most teams’, insists Ross County manager Malky Mackay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘We’re as good as most teams’, insists Ross County manager Malky Mackay

By Paul Chalk
April 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay sees no reason for his Ross County team to fear any side in the country as they stand just 90 minutes away from a potential top six spot and a stunning chase for Europe.

The County fans unfurled banners before Saturday’s 1-1 home Scottish Premiership draw with Hearts, urging their side to target a Europa League position, which could be achieved by finishing fifth by the time the final ball is kicked next month.

The immediate focus for the Staggies manager is to prepare his team to try and win at Aberdeen on Saturday.

These two north sides are within a six-club chase for the three available upper half positions in the final weekend before the split. The Dons are two places and one point below seventh-placed County.

Mackay proud of players’ efforts

Mackay, whose team hadn’t won a league game before smashing Dundee 5-0 in late October, have a swagger which is backed up by ability, as shown by holding third-placed Hearts for a second time this season.

The Dingwall club’s boss said: “Top six is still a possibility, as it is for a number of teams.

“We have given ourselves the chance with one game to go before the split.

“I’m very proud of the players and staff for actually putting us in that position.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay applauds the fans at full-time after the 1-1 draw with Hearts.

“It shows the belief and the confidence that has grown since back in October that they’ve adapted and worked so well.

“We’re as good as most teams in this division right now.

“We have a tough game over at Pittodrie against Aberdeen and we’ll go there and give it everything we’ve got. But we’re going into it full of confidence.”

Unbeaten home run is impressive

The base for County’s rise up the table in recent weeks has been their fantastic form at home.

Since Celtic nicked a late, late 2-1 victory in Dingwall in December, the Staggies have racked up 11 straight games without a loss at Victoria Park.

The volume and colour brought by the Hearts fans last weekend was the latest example of how the stadium is a cracking venue to spectate or play in.

Mackay sees the next generation also lap up what they’re seeing from the local heroes.

He said: “That’s one defeat in 11 now at home.

Alex Iacovitti celebrates his goal for Ross County against Hearts.

“Again, it is great when Hearts bring 2000 supporters. It just makes the stadium a good place to play.

“We have a young group of fans that are becoming more and more passionate about this club after two years without football at the stadium.

“They are a young set of fans coming for the first time, so I’m delighted for them and for our owner having given me the trust to actually come here and build a team here at the stadium that are hard to beat.”

Early contracts lay solid foundations

Off the park, it is all taking shape too, with defender Connor Randall and midfielder Ben Paton last week becoming the latest senior players signing contract extensions, following the likes of captain Keith Watson, midfielder Jordan Tillson and forward Jordan White. 

Mackay hopes the early deal work will lessen the burden this summer as the reshape for the new campaign, although he still expects plenty of activity once the dust settles on this enthralling campaign.

He added: “We have now signed seven or eight in the last few weeks, so I’m delighted.
“It’s really good. We’re starting to get a structure and a base.

“It was a tough start last year in terms of revamping the whole squad, so to have seven or eight now committing and wanting to be here is terrific.

Ross County defender Keith Watson.
Ross County captain Keith Watson recently signed a one-year contract extension.

“I am looking at it as a boost for the structure of our squad. We now don’t have that extra work to do in the summer because there will be plenty of work to do in the summer – although hopefully not as much as last year.

“We have a group of players who know each other now and know how I want us to play. The guys that have signed are the ones I see training so well every day. If you train well, you play well.

“These players have all bought into the culture of the club. They are shaping it themselves.”

Starlets also signing up for future

Goalkeeper Logan Ross, midfielder Adam MacKinnon and forward Matthew Wright are three up-and-coming lads, who have also been handed extended deals.

And Mackay is thrilled that, senior or starlets, are seeing themselves as being part of the picture.

Ross County ace Matthew Wright celebrates after scoring to make it 3-3 against Rangers in January.

He said: “A few of the younger boys have signed on as well, which is slightly different, but we’re starting to get people who want to commit their longer-term futures here. That bodes well.”

