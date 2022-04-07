Ross County challenging Aberdeen and Hibernian for top-six place on merit, says Don Cowie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Don Cowie says Ross County have earned the right to contest a top-six place with established clubs such as Aberdeen and Hibernian.

County face the Dons at Pittodrie on Saturday knowing a victory, coupled with Hibs failing to defeat Hearts, would see them finish in the top half.

Former Scotland international midfielder Cowie recognises Malky Mackay’s men are up against two traditionally big clubs in their bid to secure a first top-six place since 2016.

Staggies assistant Cowie insists County are among the chasing pack on merit, as a thrilling Premiership campaign approaches its climax.

Cowie said: “Historically Aberdeen are a club that finish in the top six.

“They’ve done that for a number of years, but that’s probably testament to how strong the league is.

“Before the start of the season a lot of people would have suggested that Hibs would have been guaranteed to be in that top six as well, and it’s just down to how competitive the league is.

“Everyone is fighting and challenging, teams have had good runs of form and then maybe struggled a little bit, and that’s what makes it so exciting.

“There are so many teams fighting for the top six.

“It’s testament to the group of players that we’ve got that they have managed to put us in this position with one game to go before the split.

“You would rather be fighting where we are right now than be in the bottom two and thinking about a relegation battle.”

Staggies’ goals have changed after recovering from slow start

Following a slow start to the campaign, Cowie admits the target of a top-six place has only come into focus due to a consistent run of form since December.

That has put County a point ahead of the ninth-placed Dons ahead of this weekend’s game, however, Cowie knows Jim Goodwin’s men will be equally as eager to climb into the top half.

He added: “Within each club you have your own goals.

“Ours has changed somewhat throughout the season.

“We said to the boys after a challenging start: can we get back into the pack?

“We did that going into the winter break, and then the challenge after that was to be in a fight for the top six. With one game to go, we’re in that challenge.

“Aberdeen have got their own agenda. They changed their manager, they’re obviously trying to finish strong.

“They’ve also still got a chance to finish in that top six, so there’s a lot at stake.”

Goodwin will put own stamp on Dons side

County have shared two 1-1 draws with Aberdeen so far this term.

With Goodwin having replaced Stephen Glass as manager since the last meeting in January, Cowie is ready for a different contest.

He added: “Under Stephen, it was a bit more about passing and patterns of play.

“Jim was doing ever so well at St Mirren, and got the job at Aberdeen off the back of that.

“Maybe he’ll be a bit more direct and put a bit more energy towards the team.

“He has reshuffled it a wee bit, but he hasn’t had a transfer window to get his own players in, so he’s had to deal with what he has.

“That throws up its own challenges, however, he’s still in a position where they’ve got a chance of the top six.

“We’ll be ready for a team that’s going to come flying out of the traps.”