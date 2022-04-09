Regan Charles-Cook targets another Pittodrie moment to savour following breakthrough Ross County goal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Regan Charles-Cook has not looked back since opening his Ross County account for the season on his last visit to Pittodrie.

Winger Charles-Cook was on target in a 1-1 draw when the Staggies faced Aberdeen in the Granite City in August.

It was a first league strike in County colours for the Grenada international, who joined from Gillingham in summer 2020.

It proved to be anything but an isolated occurrence, with Charles-Cook having gone on to net 13 goals to top the Premiership scoring charts.

County face the Dons in a crunch match in which victory for either side, coupled with Hibernian failing to defeat Hearts, would secure a top-six berth.

Charles-Cook is eager to produce another moment to savour against the Dons.

He said: “I remember that goal like it was yesterday. It just kick-started everything. Hopefully I can get another one, or a couple, which would be very good.

“I have always had belief in myself, but I would definitely would say it has brought out a different element in me.

“It’s a nice feeling individually, but when you see individual awards, I think people forget about the collective.

“Without everybody around me, providing for me on the pitch, I wouldn’t be top goalscorer.

“I think they deserve as much of the credit as I do.”

Staggies relaxed ahead of Pittodrie encounter

County are aiming to finish in the top-half for the first time since their League Cup winning campaign under Jim McIntyre in 2016.

Despite the high stakes, Charles-Cook says Malky Mackay’s men are in relaxed mood ahead of the game.

The 25-year-old added: “I think pressure is a privilege. To have pressure is not a problem for us.

“As long as we do what we’ve got to do, we will be fine. Nobody is nervous or anything, everyone just feels confident and calm.

“At the same time, we are very much up for it and bubbly.

“I remember a few weeks ago after the St Johnstone, I said: ‘dare to dream.’

“We have put ourselves in this position with the consistency we have had, especially after the winter break.

“I think we are maybe up there in the top three or four in the form table. It shows how powerfully we have taken off since the break.”

Winger focused on County’s own task in Granite City

County go into the match a point ahead of the Dons, who occupy ninth place.

Aside from the Edinburgh derby, another window could open for the Staggies should they triumph and Dundee defeat Dundee United, if there is enough of a goal difference swing.

Charles-Cook insists the varying permutations will be far from his mind come kick-off today, with his full attention on ensuring County deliver their part of the bargain.

He added: “At 3pm, all we can focus on is ourselves. With the position we are in, obviously it would be nice if Hibs didn’t win – whatever the scenario is.

“As long as we do what we have to do, the rest takes care of itself.

“It’s just about trying to finish the job. I’m so proud of the boys, because of where we have come from this season.

“We have turned it over in such a short period.

“You know when you really want to get somewhere? That’s the place I want to get to.”