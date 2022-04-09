Malky Mackay pays tribute to “emotional” chairman Roy MacGregor after Ross County clinch top-six finish

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay paid tribute to an emotional Roy MacGregor after the Staggies clinched their first top-six finish since 2016.

County struck late to defeat Aberdeen 1-0 at Pittodrie, courtesy of Joseph Hungbo’s penalty.

The result moves the Dingwall men into fifth place, and firmly in contention to secure a European spot for the first time in their history.

Mackay revealed the Staggies’ long-serving chairman Roy MacGregor greeted his players after the full-time whistle, much to the County boss’ delight.

Mackay said: “I’m really delighted for our chairman, Roy MacGregor.

“He got a little bit emotional with the players, which is something he doesn’t do and I’ve never seen before.

“He just said a few words to the players. I asked him to come in. It’s not something he would normally do. He’s not an overly emotional person but what I know is that he’s an incredibly passionate football fan and he cares deeply about that club.

“I think the stability at our football club is great testament to him.

“He’s been there as a constant over the last 20 years. The club have been in the top-flight nine of the last 10 years when there’s four or five thousand people who live in Dingwall, and the books have to be balanced.

“I’m delighted for him more than anything. He came in and had a little moment or two with the players which was important for me, to be honest with you.

“Both for him and Steven Ferguson, who run the football club with a very small staff, I’m so happy for them.

“When a playing staff, football staff and commercial staff and fans all pull together and push in the one direction, good things can happen.”

County’s top-six finish marks a highly successful first campaign in charge for Mackay, who took over last summer.

Mackay oversaw a mass overhaul of the County squad, bringing in 12 new faces.

The campaign got off to a slow start however, with the Staggies four points adrift at the foot of the table in October after failing to win any of their opening 10 games.

Mackay paid credit to his squad for continuing to believe in his approach.

He added: “When you have got three points after 10 games, you certainly don’t think you’re going to be sitting in the top half after the split.

“Despite how we were doing, and how well we were playing, we got three points from 10 games and everybody tipped us for relegation.

“The fact that from then, we have been consistent and gradually climbed up the table, shows great character and spirit from the players.”