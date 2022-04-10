Joseph Hungbo eyes push for European spot after Ross County clinch top-six place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joseph Hungbo insists Ross County’s work is far from done after the Staggies clinched a top-six place.

Winger Hungbo netted a late penalty against Aberdeen on Saturday to secure the Dingwall side’s first top-half finish since 2016.

County are now firmly in contention to push for an unprecedented European place, which potentially could be secured by finishing fifth.

On-loan Watford player Hungbo is determined to take the next step in a remarkable campaign under Malky Mackay.

Hungbo said: “The sky’s the limit. I don’t understand why we can’t go and challenge. We have come from the bottom of the league and taken it to the top-six.

“There’s no reason why we can’t look at Europe and see where we can go from there.

“We have achieved so much so let’s take it all the way to the finish line.

“I just want to help the team. Everyone has contributed to us being in this position. It’s not just what you do on the pitch it’s what you do off it, around the place, everything matters.”

Staggies have reaped rewards for contuining to trust process

County’s top-half finish marks a stunning turnaround, having failed to win any of their opening 10 matches.

In late October, the Staggies were four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership prior to an outstanding 5-0 win at Dundee which transformed their campaign.

Hungbo says the top-six finish is reward for the Staggies’ players trust in the process implemented by Mackay.

He added: “I didn’t see it going like that. But sometimes things just happen, stars align and I’m delighted this has happened. It means so much to the fans, the club, all the players who have worked tirelessly throughout the season.

“We’ve gone through hard times and good times and we have now got our rewards for the hard work.

“There was always a process about how we approached everything. We needed to understand it didn’t matter if it didn’t work, it was always the right way.

“There were times we were losing games but playing well. We just had to believe in ourselves and the way we were playing.

“We did that and now we have ended up in the top six. So credit to all the boys.”

Dingwall move has been key in winger’s development

Hungbo had been given little exposure to senior football prior to his temporary move to Scotland.

The 22-year-old’s winner at Pittodrie took his tally for the season to seven, in 28 appearances.

Hungbo says the experience with the Staggies has been thoroughly rewarding, which made him all the happier to give the travelling supporters reason to celebrate.

He added: “It’s been an education, an experience I will never forget. Coming up here and living by myself it makes you grow into a man. I’ve had a lot of people round about me to help. It’s been fantastic for my development on and off the pitch.

“It has been a challenge at times but that’s what you want, that’s how you get better every day.

“The fans deserve this more than anyone. They travel to all the games and it may not be the biggest numbers but it’s the best numbers in terms of their passion and enthusiasm for all of us.

“We owe it to them. I’m so happy that they’re happy.”