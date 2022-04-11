Euro battling Ross County’s top six Premiership fixtures revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County will begin their top six campaign with a televised home clash against Premiership leaders Celtic.

The Staggies secured a top six finish for the first time since 2016 with a dramatic 1-0 defeat of Aberdeen.

Malky Mackay’s side are now in a strong position to push for European qualification.

That bid begins with a home clash against Celtic on Sunday April 24, broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Next up is a trip to third-placed Hearts on Saturday April 30.

Ross County have home advantage for the next match when hosting Motherwell on Saturday May 7.

A midweek evening away trip to defending champions Rangers is next on Wednesday May 11.

Ross County will end a memorable season with a home clash against Dundee United on Saturday May 14.

Remaining games of the season

Sunday April 24

Ross County v Celtic (Sky Sports, 2.30pm)

Saturday April 30

Heart of Midlothian v Ross County (3pm)

Saturday May 7

Ross County v Motherwell (3pm)

Wednesday May 11

Rangers v Ross County (7.45pm)

Saturday May 14

Ross County v Dundee United (12.15pm)

European qualification bid alive

Ross County currently occupy fifth spot in the Premiership and are firmly in contention to secure a European spot for the first time in their history.

The two legs of the cinch Premiership play-off final, which will be shown live on Sky Sports, will follow on Friday, May 20, and Monday, May 23.

Calum Beattie, SPFL company secretary and director of operations, said: “We know that fans have been eagerly awaiting the news of this year’s cinch Premiership post-split fixtures, given there is so much still to play for right across the division.

“Planning for the different permutations has been a bit different this year, with seven clubs competing for the final three spots in the top six before round 33.

“It was an incredible Saturday afternoon of football, with dramatic late goals for Ross County and Motherwell seeing them join Celtic, Rangers, Heart of Midlothian and Dundee United in the top six.

“We are pleased to be able to announce the post-split fixture list and TV selections today.

“It is going to be a really exciting conclusion to the season, with the title race and battle to avoid relegation and the play-off still to be concluded, and the quest for European places also set to go down to the wire.

“Everyone at the SPFL hopes supporters enjoy the post-split matches and wish all 12 cinch Premiership clubs the very best of luck for the rest of the season.”