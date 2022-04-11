Euro battling Ross County’s top six Premiership fixtures revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Euro battling Ross County’s top six Premiership fixtures revealed

By Sean Wallace
April 11, 2022, 5:11 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:40 am
Ross County squad celebrate securing a top six spot at full-time at Pittodrie.
Ross County squad celebrate securing a top six spot at full-time at Pittodrie.

Ross County will begin their top six campaign with a televised home clash against Premiership leaders Celtic.

The Staggies secured a top six finish for the first time since 2016 with a dramatic 1-0 defeat of Aberdeen.

Malky Mackay’s side are now in a strong position to push for European qualification.

That bid begins with a home clash against Celtic on Sunday April 24, broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Next up is a trip to third-placed Hearts on Saturday April 30.

Ross County fans celebrate with the players after they sealed a top six finish.

Ross County have home advantage for the next match when hosting Motherwell on Saturday May 7.

A midweek evening away trip to defending champions Rangers is next on Wednesday May 11.

Ross County will end a memorable season with a home clash against Dundee United on Saturday May 14.

Remaining games of the season

Sunday April 24
Ross County v Celtic (Sky Sports, 2.30pm)

Saturday April 30
Heart of Midlothian v Ross County (3pm)

Saturday May 7
Ross County v Motherwell (3pm)

Wednesday May 11
Rangers v Ross County (7.45pm)

Saturday May 14
Ross County v Dundee United (12.15pm)

European qualification bid alive

Ross County currently occupy fifth spot in the Premiership and are firmly in contention to secure a European spot for the first time in their history.

The two legs of the cinch Premiership play-off final, which will be shown live on Sky Sports, will follow on Friday, May 20, and Monday, May 23.

Joseph Hungbo celebrates his winner against Aberdeen.

Calum Beattie, SPFL company secretary and director of operations, said: “We know that fans have been eagerly awaiting the news of this year’s cinch Premiership post-split fixtures, given there is so much still to play for right across the division.

“Planning for the different permutations has been a bit different this year, with seven clubs competing for the final three spots in the top six before round 33.

“It was an incredible Saturday afternoon of football, with dramatic late goals for Ross County and Motherwell seeing them join Celtic, Rangers, Heart of Midlothian and Dundee United in the top six.

“We are pleased to be able to announce the post-split fixture list and TV selections today.

Joseph Hungbo celebrates scoring for Ross County.

“It is going to be a really exciting conclusion to the season, with the title race and battle to avoid relegation and the play-off still to be concluded, and the quest for European places also set to go down to the wire.

“Everyone at the SPFL hopes supporters enjoy the post-split matches and wish all 12 cinch Premiership clubs the very best of luck for the rest of the season.”

 

