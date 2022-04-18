Keith Watson eager to create fresh European memories with Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County are pushing to secure European football for the first time but it would be no new experience for skipper Keith Watson.

The Staggies play the first of their post-split fixtures at home to Celtic on Sunday, with only a point separating them from fourth-placed Dundee United.

County host Tam Courts’ men on the final day of the season, meaning all is still to play for in the five remaining matches.

Watson began his career with United, and came through the ranks during a successful period for the Tannadice club.

In his early 20s, Watson was part of Peter Houston’s side which qualified for Europe in three successive seasons.

Although United were eliminated at the first attempt on each occasion, Watson was an ever-present in ties against AEK Athens, Slask Wroclaw and Dynamo Moscow – netting in the home leg against the latter two sides.

Now 32, defender Watson is eager to sample another European experience with the Staggies.

Watson said: “To get Ross County to Europe for the first time in their history would be unbelievable.

“I have played a few times in Europe. We played AEK Athens, Slask Wroclaw and Dynamo Moscow.

“I played in both legs of them all, and scored two goals as well. I scored one at Tannadice against Dynamo Moscow, and in the home fixture against Slask as well.

“The atmosphere in European games like that has a different buzz to it. That’s where you want to be playing, it’s a massive stage.

“Dingwall on a European stage would be great, but we’ve got a lot of hard work to do.

“It’s five massive games, and we need to be going into them believing we are going to pick up as many points as we can.

“We know and we believe we can get there if we just keep doing what we are doing.”

Staggies have no reason to fear Premiership leaders

Although County have a tough challenge against Premiership leaders Celtic this weekend, Watson insists Malky Mackay’s men will fear nobody during the run-in.

He added: “We are not just in the top-six to make up the numbers – we believe that 100%.

“The next game is Celtic up here on Sunday, but I don’t think Celtic will look forward to coming up here either.

“It was a tight game when we played them up here last time, they scored after 98 minutes or something.

“We fancy our chances against anyone.”

Defender savouring strides taken since joining Staggies

Watson is now County’s longest-serving player, having recently clocked up his 100th appearance since joining from St Johnstone in 2018.

At the time of Watson’s arrival the Staggies had just been relegated from the Premiership, however the Livingston-born player says he has not looked back since helping them achieve promotion at the first attempt.

He added: “Apart from Dundee United where I spent most of my career, this is the second longest I have been at a club.

“I signed a year up here in the Championship, and I never thought I would have been here four seasons later.

“We won the Championship and the IRN-BRU Cup and it was a great season. After going up we stayed in the league which was great, but this season has been fantastic.

“With the manager coming in, and the way the team has been playing, I think we have got a bit of everything.

“To get the top-six and be in the mix for a European place, you’d never have thought that would have happened after the first 10 games or so.

“It’s a credit to everyone at the club – and a great achievement.”