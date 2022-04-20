Michael Fraser reckons Ross County could go up another gear after clinching top-six place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Fraser believes Ross County’s best could be yet to come after they secured top-six football.

The Staggies play their first post-split fixture at home to Celtic on Sunday, having clinched a top-half place with victory over Aberdeen in their last outing.

It is only the third time County have finished in the top-six, which puts them firmly in contention for a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

The Dingwall men climbed the table with a fine run of form, which saw them win six of their 13 games after the winter break.

Former Staggies goalkeeper Fraser believes the comfort of knowing they will finish sixth at the lowest could help Malky Mackay’s men reach another level.

Fraser, who was part of the County side which finished fifth in the club’s first top-flight season in 2013, said: “They will be in an amazing mindframe – the best you can get.

“I played at that level and if you can get into the top-six on the last day, it’s amazing.

“It’s not a lack of ambition, but the threat of going lower has gone. That doesn’t mean you will stop trying, it probably means you will play better.

“If you don’t get into the top-six, if you lose a couple of games you could be looking at relegation.

“That can’t now happen, which will be a great feeling for the boys.

“When you are up against it and looking over your shoulder, it does affect you.

“Now that has been taken out of the equation. I’m not saying they won’t try and go up the league, of course they will.

“They will be absolutely flying – I think you might even see them play a bit better.

“People say there is pressure to win leagues and there is, but it’s a horrible pressure when you’re looking down at getting relegated.

“They don’t have that now, so they will be looking to go up the league.

“If they finish sixth, it’s still a brilliant season for them.”

Celtic will be wary of on-form Staggies in title pursuit

Sunday’s opponents will aim to move a step closer to the Premiership title with a win at Victoria Park.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are six points ahead of Rangers, and Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to their rivals leaves them to focus solely on the league.

However, Fraser does not believe the Hoops will relish the trip north.

He added: “Celtic didn’t play great on Sunday, they looked a bit leggy.

“Celtic and Rangers are a different level and Hearts have done well, but other than that County are the form team in the league.

“As far as away games go, County is probably one of the hardest ones and I think Celtic will realise that.

“They are going to have to play well on Sunday, especially with the mindframe County have got now. They can play with a bit of freedom – they don’t need to worry about the bottom part of the league.

“When you can go out and enjoy it without that fear, you often play a lot better.

“Especially after coming off a defeat, it’s probably the last place Celtic would be wanting to go to.

“The league is far from done, so they have to get that win.”

Planning for next season will become easier for Mackay

Fraser says finishing in the top-half will help Mackay’s planning for next season, with the future of several players still uncertain.

The 38-year-old added: “Players can now get new contracts, as the club knows they aren’t going to be any lower than sixth.

“In that league you can change four places on the last day of the season.

“In my last season at County, we were in ninth place, and then we beat Partick on the last day and ended up seventh.

“That makes a big difference to clubs’ finances, and who is staying or going.

“Now Malky Mackay can pretty much tell boys they are going to be kept, or they can get their future sorted out.

“That’s another big thing to think about, so it couldn’t be a better time at Ross County.”