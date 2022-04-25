Ross County fan view: Staggies give decent account of themselves against wounded Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ross County

Ross County fan view: Staggies give decent account of themselves against wounded Celtic

By Peter Mackay
April 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 25, 2022, 11:20 am
Connor Randall tussles with Jota.
Connor Randall tussles with Jota.

This task was never going to be easy, especially when facing a wounded animal in Celtic, who were fresh off the back of a derby defeat.

Malky Mackay’s Staggies gave a fairly decent account of themselves, although County supporters would have been hoping for a repeat of Matty Wright’s heroics the last time one of the ‘big two’ travelled north.

The two goals which sealed three points for Ange Postecoglou’s side came at either end of the match, with Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota netting early and late respectively to kill any hopes of a Ross County equaliser.

For a spell in the early second half, County did look the more likely to score the second of the match, with a flurry of corners and chances.

Jordan White in action against Celtic.

Harry Paton had the best of the bunch when the ball dropped perfectly for him to fire one beyond a helpless Joe Hart but he unfortunately miscued his strike as it dragged wayward of the post.

A mere hint of congratulations must be handed to the Celtic supporters who shamelessly perched in the home end.

They surprisingly managed to keep their celebrations a little more subdued for once – excluding those in the west stand who seemed to have created a pop-up away allocation.

Away supporters purchasing tickets in the home end when Celtic or Rangers come to town has been an issue for several years but it seems to be getting worse not better.

Some fans took to social media comments to express their concern of feeling “unsafe” surrounded by large numbers of Celtic fans.

Despite a postcode blocker already being in use on the ticket website, it is time that more is done by Ross County to protect the matchday experience for genuine fans who turn up week in week out.

