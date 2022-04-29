Malky Mackay tells Ross County players: You belong among Scotland’s best

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay insists Ross County are not out of place in competing against the cream of the Premiership crop.

The Staggies are among the league’s top-half for the post-split, having been in fifth place after three rounds of fixtures.

County are now firmly in contention to qualify for Europe for the first time – which they will do should they maintain their current position or advance to fourth place.

The Staggies make the trip to third-placed Hearts on Saturday, and Mackay says his side must feel at home in competing against the top outfits in the country.

He said: “I love the fact that we’re having to test ourselves against the best in the country right now.

“We have earned the right as being the fifth best team in the country at the break.

“I don’t mean that in any bragging way, but that is where we are. We got to the break where the rules say the teams split, and we were the fifth best team in the country.

“That’s what I’ve been trying to instill upon the players, more and more.

“We are not there through a fluke, or what happened to any other club on that last day.

“That’s a culmination of the amount of games we played right from the start of the season to the last week at Pittodrie.

“We are playing the top teams, because we are there on merit.

“It’s going to be tough, but it’s a great tough to be involved in.”

Staggies must savour atmosphere in capital

Mackay is relishing the well-renowned Tynecastle atmosphere this weekend, with the Staggies having played behind closed doors on their last visit to Gorgie in December due to Covid restrictions.

He added: “Tynecastle is a real cauldron.

“Having played there and having been part of a management staff there with the Scotland Under-21s, I know the club and the stadium really well.

“The fans are very close to the pitch, and you would think, off the back of where Robbie Neilson has finished in the league, the cup result in the semi-final and getting to the final, that it’s going to be a big crowd.

“There will be a hell of an atmosphere and it’s going to be tough, because it’s tough enough going down to Tynecastle when there’s nobody in the stadium.

“They’re a really good team. Robbie has done a fabulous job, so that would be hard enough.

“Then you add in 18,000 Gorgie Road people, then it’s going to be a tough one for us.”

Jambos playing for cup final places

Although Hearts have already sewn up third place, Mackay expects no slackness from the Jambos as their players aim to impress Neilson ahead of next month’s Scottish Cup final with Rangers.

He added: “Hearts have a variety of injuries at the moment, and they will be vying to try and get back in time for the cup final.

“People in the team just now will be desperate to do well, to make sure they stay in that position.

“I’m sure Robbie is delighted they are in the final, but the fact it’s at the end, and they’re in a clear position in third where nobody can catch them, you could have looked at tools down.

“They have got to the final and he will intimate to his players that in these last four games they need to show they are worthy of that position in a final. Playing in a cup final at Hampden Park is something that people dream of.

“I have no doubts this is going to be a tough task for us at the weekend, no matter what.”