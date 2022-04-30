Ross County manager Malky Mackay pleased to deny rivals a boost by claiming draw against Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay pleased to deny rivals a boost by claiming draw against Hearts

By Andy Skinner
April 30, 2022, 6:06 pm
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay feels claiming a point against Hearts at Tynecastle denied their rivals a boost in the chase for Europe.

The Staggies secured a 0-0 draw against the Jambos, who have already secured third place in the Premiership.

With Dundee United defeating Motherwell 1-0 at Tannadice, the Staggies are now a point clear in fifth place.

Although County are three points behind fourth-placed United, they have the chance to extend their lead on Well when they host them next weekend.

Mackay feels both sides would have taken a boost from the Staggies falling to defeat in the capital, making him all the more pleased with the point.

He said: “Celtic and Rangers are going for the league, while Hearts are looking at the cup final and they need to be ready for that.

“There’s then this little mini league where we have got Motherwell, ourselves and Dundee United.

Regan Charles-Cook in action for Ross County.

“I think they were both looking at that thinking ‘come on Hearts – do us a favour.’

“They probably would have been disappointed to see us come away with a point.

“As far as we are concerned, the five games is now down to three. Celtic and Hearts have gone and we have got three games to go, with two at home, to manage to get that fifth position.”

Mackay was pleased with the way his side approached the task against the Jambos, to claim their third point of the campaign against Robbie Neilson’s high-flying side.

He added: “I’m delighted because a point down at Tynecastle is a terrific point.

“We were playing the third best team in the country, clearly and a team in the cup final. They have very good players, even coming off the bench.

“Three draws against that team this year, and going toe-to-toe with them, I’ve got to be happy with that.

“Performance-wise, we knew it was going to be a tough day but I thought in the first half we really came out well and gave as good as we got.

“We got into that final third and it was just the last pass that was letting us down. In the second half, I thought we were really brave.

“I asked them to go and press. If you are going to do that you’ve got to go man-for-man, which we did all over the park.

“My two centre backs went man-for-man, which meant one was going into midfield with Boyce and pressing.

“That allowed us the chance for them to make mistakes, and for us to break on them.

“We did break, but that last pass wasn’t quite there otherwise we would have tested Craig Gordon more.

“In the last 10-15 minutes we were going to be tired, and we are. If you are trying to press to win the game as we were, we were going to give spaces to a very good team.

“There were six or seven attempts we blocked and our goalkeeper made a good save.

“Playing against a really good team, I think the neutral saw a good game of football.”

County were denied a breakthrough when Jordan White’s first-half goal was ruled out for offside, however Mackay had no complaints.

Jordan White looks on in disbelief after his goal is chalked off.

He added: “I’ve seen it and I think he might just be a smidgeon offside. There wasn’t much in it. But I’ve not got any beef about it. We’ll know next year when VAR comes in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal