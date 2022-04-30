Ross County manager Malky Mackay pleased to deny rivals a boost by claiming draw against Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay feels claiming a point against Hearts at Tynecastle denied their rivals a boost in the chase for Europe.

The Staggies secured a 0-0 draw against the Jambos, who have already secured third place in the Premiership.

With Dundee United defeating Motherwell 1-0 at Tannadice, the Staggies are now a point clear in fifth place.

Although County are three points behind fourth-placed United, they have the chance to extend their lead on Well when they host them next weekend.

Mackay feels both sides would have taken a boost from the Staggies falling to defeat in the capital, making him all the more pleased with the point.

He said: “Celtic and Rangers are going for the league, while Hearts are looking at the cup final and they need to be ready for that.

“There’s then this little mini league where we have got Motherwell, ourselves and Dundee United.

“I think they were both looking at that thinking ‘come on Hearts – do us a favour.’

“They probably would have been disappointed to see us come away with a point.

“As far as we are concerned, the five games is now down to three. Celtic and Hearts have gone and we have got three games to go, with two at home, to manage to get that fifth position.”

Mackay was pleased with the way his side approached the task against the Jambos, to claim their third point of the campaign against Robbie Neilson’s high-flying side.

He added: “I’m delighted because a point down at Tynecastle is a terrific point.

“We were playing the third best team in the country, clearly and a team in the cup final. They have very good players, even coming off the bench.

“Three draws against that team this year, and going toe-to-toe with them, I’ve got to be happy with that.

“Performance-wise, we knew it was going to be a tough day but I thought in the first half we really came out well and gave as good as we got.

“We got into that final third and it was just the last pass that was letting us down. In the second half, I thought we were really brave.

“I asked them to go and press. If you are going to do that you’ve got to go man-for-man, which we did all over the park.

“My two centre backs went man-for-man, which meant one was going into midfield with Boyce and pressing.

“That allowed us the chance for them to make mistakes, and for us to break on them.

“We did break, but that last pass wasn’t quite there otherwise we would have tested Craig Gordon more.

“In the last 10-15 minutes we were going to be tired, and we are. If you are trying to press to win the game as we were, we were going to give spaces to a very good team.

“There were six or seven attempts we blocked and our goalkeeper made a good save.

“Playing against a really good team, I think the neutral saw a good game of football.”

County were denied a breakthrough when Jordan White’s first-half goal was ruled out for offside, however Mackay had no complaints.

He added: “I’ve seen it and I think he might just be a smidgeon offside. There wasn’t much in it. But I’ve not got any beef about it. We’ll know next year when VAR comes in.”