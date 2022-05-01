Jordan White says Ross County are ready for crunch games in European pursuit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordan White says Ross County are ready for a crucial seven days which will determine their European dream.

The Staggies claimed a creditable 0-0 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday, which moves the fifth-placed Dingwall men a point clear of Motherwell.

County host the Steelmen this weekend, before a midweek trip to Rangers is followed by the final game of the season at home to Dundee United next Saturday.

The Staggies will secure a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers for the first time if they maintain their current position, although fourth-placed United remain only three points ahead.

Although County are in a strong position, forward White is determined to finish the job off.

White said: “Any point at this stage is going to be valuable.

“We wanted three points against Hearts, but it was never going to be easy. If you are not going to win the game, you need to make sure you don’t lose it.

“We are happy overall.

“We have two games against the teams around us, which we need to go and take points from.

“We will be looking to do that, and anything above that is obviously a bonus.

“It’s going to be tough, there are no easy games in this league and especially in the top-six.

“It’s not going to be easy as they are fighting for the same thing as we are. They will throw everything at it as well.

“We have had a really good home record, and we are going to look to use that to our advantage.”

Mackay deserves credit for overseeing Staggies turnaround

Regardless of whether they succeed in their European pursuit, County will reflect on a remarkable turnaround in fortunes in Malky Mackay’s first season in charge.

County had been four points adrift at the foot of the table in October, after failing to win any of their opening 10 matches.

After ending that sequence with a 5-0 win over Dundee, the Staggies went on to produce a consistent run of form which secured a first top-half finish since 2016.

White says the trust between players and management is getting the best out of the Dingwall squad.

The 30-year-old added: “At the start of the season, looking from the outside a lot of people maybe thought it was not working out.

“We never felt that. There was a great belief from the management team and staff. They have been excellent for the players and vice versa.

“I feel the coaching staff are getting the most out of every player in that dressing room.

“It’s a good place to be. There’s a great team spirit among the boys on and off the pitch. That goes a long way, and I think it shows.

“We go into a lot of detail in our gameplan.

“The boys really take it on board and it works. We are given stuff before the game, and we don’t know how it’s going to pan out because you can never tell.

“But we know all about strengths and weaknesses, and where we can exploit teams. I think that has helped us a lot.”

Forward will not dwell on disallowed goal

White was denied a breakthrough in the Tynecastle stalemate, when his first half finish was ruled out for offside.

The former Caley Thistle attacker was frustrated with the call having felt he timed his run correctly.

White added: “I thought I was at the time, but I can’t sit here and say for definite.

“Things happened so quick. It’s one of these things. If I’m just off, I will be a wee bit disappointed in myself.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to take that wee gamble. Unfortunately it didn’t pay off.

“Hearts tend to play quite a high line, and sometimes they give you that opportunity to nick in behind them.

“When I saw Blair Spittal on the ball I could see he was going to play it early, and I just tried to nip in.

“I thought I timed it well but I can’t say for certain. At the end of the day it’s been ruled off so there’s nothing I can do about it.”