Ash Maynard-Brewer has played final game for Ross County following dislocated shoulder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goalkeeper Ash Maynard-Brewer has played his final game for Ross County after a dislocated shoulder ended his season.

Australian Maynard-Brewer has spent the campaign on loan at Victoria Park from English League One outfit Charlton Athletic.

Although he was initially left on the bench, Maynard-Brewer dislodged Ross Laidlaw as first choice in September before going on to make 17 appearances.

The last of those came in the 3-3 draw against Rangers on January 29 however, when he suffered a broken nose.

After recovering from that injury, Maynard-Brewer was dealt a further setback when he dislocated his shoulder in training.

Staggies manager Malky Mackay expressed his disappointment for the 22-year-old.

Mackay said: “Ash is done for the season.

“We spoke to Charlton, and he’s gutted because he was desperate to get back.

“It was a terrific save against Rangers that broke the nose. He came back from that, and in his first training session he dislocated his shoulder.

“It’s just one of these things.

“He has been terrific for us, and he’s another lad who has come up here and absolutely embraced the Highlands.

“He’s another one who is involved in the Highland tourist board – he’s been away taking photos of everything and loved his time up here.

“I’m disappointed for him and for us that it has had to end for Ash.

“I’m hoping he’s going to come up for the last game of the season.”

Goalkeeper tipped for bright future

Maynard-Brewer arrived in Dingwall last summer, fresh from having been part of the Australian under-23 squad which competed at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Mackay believes Maynard-Brewer is well on his way towards a bright future in the English game.

The Staggies boss added: “I’ve got to thank him, and Charlton, for having a little bit of foresight to see what is possible.

“He was playing in front of 50,000 people, and pulling off saves live on television in Britain, so I think it’s been good for him, Charlton and ourselves.

“Ash is young, and on the fringe of the Australian national squad. He has played for the Olympic squad.

“Knowing English football the way I do, and having seen him up close and personal, he’s going to be a goalkeeper that plays in that league. I have got no doubts.

“If he wants to stay in England he will be in that league for the next 15 years.”

Samuel will be supported during long period on sidelines

Another player who will not feature for the remainder of the campaign is striker Alex Samuel, who recently underwent surgery on a cruciate ligament injury.

Recovery time 👊💙 https://t.co/ODvp7gtOHs — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) April 15, 2022

Welshman Samuel has made just four starts and two substitute appearances since making the switch from Wycombe Wanderers last summer.

Mackay says Samuel is facing a long period on the sidelines, but insists the Dingwall club will provide him with all the assistance he needs to make a full recovery.

He added: “We have also got Alex Samuel who is on his long road to recovery, which is going to be an awful long time.

“The balance with him will be giving him time at home, and giving him five or six weeks up here to work hard and get his recovery and rehabilitation ready.

“We will then give him time back at home again, so there is a holistic arm around him for the next period of time. We’ve got to be very conscious of that as a football club.”