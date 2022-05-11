Regan Charles-Cook not concerned with personal goals tally in Ross County’s final push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Regan Charles-Cook has no concerns about his own strike rate as long as he can help Ross County return to winning ways.

Winger Charles-Cook remains the leading goalscorer in the Premiership, with an impressive goals return of 13 for the campaign.

He has found goals harder to come by in recent weeks, with his last strikes coming in the 3-1 win over St Johnstone on February 26.

County are in need of points from their remaining two matches against Rangers and Dundee United, after dropping to sixth in the table.

A fourth or fifth-place finish would secure a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers for the first time in the Staggies’ history.

Grenada international Charles-Cook is eager to play a vital part in the Staggies’ final push.

He said: “We haven’t really scored as many goals, me included.

“I’m not letting it affect me – it happens now and then in football.

“I’ll put in a shift anyway, offensively and defensively, and as long as we get those three points, that’s all I care about.

“As the manager has said, we run for each other. We are family.

“Sometimes you have to sacrifice your own game for the good of the team. That’s what a lot of us have done and that’s the way we are.

“I wouldn’t take it back for anything.

“The mark of a good team is to keep getting points when you’re maybe not quite at your best.

“Even if we don’t score, we fight – every last block and tackle.

“It has just been a real joy to be part of.”

Charles-Cook relishing test against Europa League finalists

Despite being out of contention for the Premiership title, Rangers will be in buoyant mood after setting up a Europa League final with German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

Charles-Cook, who scored when the sides shared a 3-3 draw in January, is not daunted by the task facing his side at Ibrox tonight.

The 25-year-old added: “It shows how far Scottish football has come.

“A lot of people have written off Scottish football, but next season potentially there will be two Champions League sides in Scotland.

“That’s a big advertisement for Scottish football. We’re all very proud.

“We have known all season that we can compete with any team in the league with the squad we have.

“They’re Rangers and it’s Ibrox, but we feel like we can go toe-to-toe with anyone in this league.

“We’ve built momentum since the start of new year and, although Motherwell is a little bit of a setback, we can’t dwell on it.

“We’ve got two big games in four days and we’ll go to Rangers with chest out and heads held high, and look to do the club proud.”

County will aim to cause Gers problems

Charles-Cook expects Staggies boss Malky Mackay will set the Dingwall side out with the intent of causing problems for the Gers, having netted seven goals against the Glasgow club already this term.

He added: “There’s a bit of both, how we stop them and how we can hurt them.

“It’s very positive, because we can’t always dwell on this team we’re playing and how good they are. That’s not how the manager sets up.

“We focus on our strengths and where we can hurt them.

“That’s been a big positive of our season.

“Some teams may set up entirely to deal with the opposition, but we look to implement our game on them.

“That’s how we’ve been all year.”