Ross County’s European hopes over following defeat to Rangers at Ibrox

Ross County’s European hopes were ended after they went down 4-1 to Rangers at Ibrox.

The Staggies knew that a defeat against the Gers would mean they needed favours from elsewhere in order to take their top-five challenge to the final day.

Dundee United’s 1-1 draw against Celtic – which confirmed the Hoops as champions – and Motherwell’s 2-1 win over Hearts confirmed the Dingwall men will finish in sixth place.

The Gers established a strong early foothold through Scott Wright and James Tavernier, however Jordan White’s second half goal gave the Staggies hope of having a say in matters themselves.

Late goals from Fashion Sakala and Amad Diallo killed off their challenge.

Despite missing out on a first ever European qualification, Malky Mackay will reflect on a season of undisputable progress at Victoria Park, in which they finished in the top-six for the first time since 2016.

Mackay freshened up his team for the trip to Glasgow, which was the Staggies’ second of three games within seven days.

Connor Randall missed out after suffering a dead leg against Motherwell, while Regan Charles-Cook, Jordan White and David Cancola were among the substitutes. Skipper Keith Watson was drafted in, along with Jack Burroughs, Joseph Hungbo and Dominic Samuel.

Rangers went into the match knowing they had little prospect of keeping their title aspirations alive, with excitement palpable ahead of next week’s final in Seville.

The Europa League finalists forced the Staggies to weather early pressure with Joe Aribo seeing an early effort from the edge of the box deflected wide. Ross Laidlaw was called into action on six minutes, with Aribo jinking past Alex Iacovitti before cutting back to John Lundstram, whose sidefooted effort was met by a strong block by the Staggies goalkeeper.

Skipper James Tavernier was next to threaten, with a powerful drive which was deflected over following a lay-off by Aribo.

That led to the opener on 13 minutes with Borna Barisic’s corner flicked on at the near post by Connor Goldson to set up Wright for a simple tap in from close-range.

It was an early blow for the Staggies, who looked to threaten at speed on the counter attack in their search for a way back into the match.

It was the hosts who provided the next meaningful goal threat on 26 minutes with Goldson once again picked out by a Barisic corner but this time nodding wide.

Rangers were handed the perfect chance to double their advantage three minutes later though, with referee Andrew Dallas pointing to the spot when Iacovitti clumsily brought down Tavernier as he tried to advance to the byline. Tavernier stepped up to convert the penalty, finding Laidlaw’s bottom-left corner despite the goalkeeper going the correct way.

County’s first attempt came moments later, with Watson failing to get a clean connection after meeting Blair Spittal’s corner.

At the other end Laidlaw was once again called into action on 39 minutes, when he did well to hold on to a neat effort from youngster Alex Lowry. Rangers came even closer moments later, when an excellent block by Jack Baldwin thwarted Aribo following Wright’s cutback, while Goldson struck wide after being picked out by another set-piece from Barisic.

Rangers withdrew two of their main first-half danger men at the break, with Barisic and Aribo replaced by Leon Balogun and Amad Diallo.

Balogun was close to making a quick impact on 52 minutes however, when his header from a deep Tavernier free-kick came back off the outside of the post. The Gers continued to mount pressure, with brave blocks required to thwart efforts from Lowry and Lundstram.

Mackay added a further attacking dimension to his side on the hour mark, with White and Cancola brought on to replace Spittal and Ross Callachan.

Cancola lasted only six minutes after pulling up with an injury with Ben Paton introduced in his place. Charles-Cook was also brought on to replace Burroughs, with the Staggies’ leading scorer making an immediate impact by setting up White to curl a spectacular strike past Allan McGregor from the edge of the box.

It was a crucial lifeline at the best possible time for the Dingwall men, and carried on White’s run of scoring in all four matches against the Gers this season.

Diallo came close to re-establishing their two-goal cushion when Diallo saw a whistling strike deflected inches wide.

County’s hopes were ended eight minutes from time when substitute Sakala met a Tavernier corner to nod home a third, with Diallo converting a Calvin Bassey delivery to make it four in stoppage time.

RANGERS (4-2-3-1) – McGregor 6; Tavernier 7, Goldson 6, Bassey 7, Barisic 7 (Balogun 46); Lundstram 6 (Davis 62), Kamara 7; Lowry 8, Aribo 7 (Diallo 46), Wright 7; Kent 7 (Sakala 62). Subs not used – McLaughlin, Sands, King, Ramsey, Arfield.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 6; Watson 6, Baldwin 6, Iacovitti 6, Vokins 6; Tillson 6, Spittal 6 (White 61); Hungbo 7 (Mackinnon 88), Callachan 5 (Cancola 61, (B Paton 70)), Burroughs 5 (Charles-Cook 70); D Samuel 6. Subs not used – Munro, Sims, Drysdale, Wright.

Referee – Andrew Dallas

Attendance – 48, 474

Man of the match: Alex Lowry