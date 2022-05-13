Jordan White says Ross County will reflect on fine campaign once European disappointment eases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jordan White says Ross County will reflect on fine campaign once European disappointment eases

By Andy Skinner
May 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 13, 2022, 10:44 am
Jordan White celebrates with Keith Watson after scoring for Ross County at Ibrox.
Jordan White celebrates with Keith Watson after scoring for Ross County at Ibrox.

Jordan White feels history will reflect fondly on Ross County’s season once they get over the raw disappointment of missing out on a European place.

The Staggies were ruled out of contention for European qualification after Motherwell and Dundee United both capitalised on County’s 4-1 loss to Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Malky Mackay’s side recovered from a slow start to the campaign, in which they failed to win any of their opening 10 matches.

And County had put themselves on track for a maiden Europa Conference League qualifying place after clinching a first top-six finish for the first time since 2016.

They will now finish sixth in the Premiership, however, forward White already has his eyes set on helping the Staggies build on it next season.

White said: “The boys are down, it’s really disappointing.

“We really felt we could have managed to get Europe, but it’s not to be.

Jordan White in action against Rangers.

“I think when we look back and reflect on things, where we have come from to where we are now, it’s positive.

“At the start of the season we were playing well but just not getting the results.

“We have come on leaps and bounds. We can only look to build on that.

“There are still lessons to be learned. Saturday (defeat to rivals Motherwell) was a really sore one for us, but we are not going to get too down about it.

“We have still had a really good season and we still want to go and finish on a high.

“It goes to show that if we can take that into next season, and start the season well, we’ve got a right chance.”

Forward pleased to reach career milestone

White briefly gave County hope when he netted at Ibrox to make it 2-1, before Rangers struck two late goals.

The strike was White’s 100th goal from open play in Scottish football across spells with County, Caley Thistle, Livingston, Stirling Albion and Clyde.

It means White has now scored in all four matches against the Gers this season, taking his tally to six for the campaign.

The 30-year-old added: “My dad has the stats down to a tee, but I think it’s 100 from open play as I have scored more than that.

“I think most of my goals have come against Rangers, so maybe if I play them in every game I will score more.

“It’s just a co-incidence, I have had the chances and thankfully they have come off.

“We got them into a position where we pressed well. We nicked the ball and it just opened up for me, and I caught it as well as I could have.”

Staggies will not allow season to fizzle out

County finish their campaign at home to Dundee United on Saturday, with United pushing to secure fourth spot.

White insists the Staggies have no intention of allowing their season to fizzle out.

He added: “We always want to finish well. There will be no holding back on Saturday, we want to go out on a high – especially in front of our own fans.

“The fans have been great. It comes with the interaction with the players and coaching staff, and everybody around the club.

“We are on a journey as we call it, and we want to keep moving that forward.”

