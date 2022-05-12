Ross Callachan signs new contract to remain at Ross County until 2024

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at Dingwall until 2024.

Callachan was already tied down for next season, however Malky Mackay has tied the 28-year-old down for a further 12 months.

It follows a successful maiden campaign in the Highlands for Callachan, who joined from Hamilton Accies last summer.

Callachan has made 38 appearances for the Staggies, netting four goals.

‘Buzzing for another year’

After signing his new deal, Callachan said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to have added on another year.

“I feel like I’ve found a home at Ross County and the players and staff have really made me feel part of something special.”

“We have had a really good season to this point – breaking in to the top-six and we want to continue that momentum going forward.

“Individually, and as a group, we want to keep exceeding expectations and challenging ourselves and with other boys signing new deals here we give ourselves the continuity to do that going forward.”

Callachan was Mackay’s first signing after taking charge of the Staggies last summer, with the County boss thrilled to extend his stay in the Highlands.

‘He brings so much to what we do’

Mackay added: “Ross has been a great addition to our group. He is a top professional, has a great personality, and brings so much to what we do on and off the field.

“We are trying to build a squad structure, ensure that when we do hit landmarks and key targets, we have a system in place that allows us to reward players, this being another example of that.”

“We have now secured a lot of the current group down on new deals. It gives us a strong platform to build on and I am really happy for the supporters to see players who want to commit to the club for the longer term and be part of the culture of Ross County.”

Callachan joins a number of players to have committed their long-term future to County in recent weeks, including Connor Randall, Jordan White and Jordan Tillson.