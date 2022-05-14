Ross Callachan says European disappointment shows how far Ross County have come

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Callachan says the disappointment at missing out on a European place shows how far Ross County have come.

The Staggies will finish sixth in the Premiership irrespective of the outcome of their final game of the campaign at home to Dundee United today.

Prior to Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox, the Staggies had been in contention to secure European football for the first time in their history.

County made a late rally to finish in the top-six for the first time since 2016, after recovering from a slow start to the campaign.

Midfielder Callachan, who this week extended his stay in Dingwall until 2024, says Malky Mackay’s men have grown in belief throughout the campaign.

Callachan said: “In the changing room, we were actually disappointed. That’s credit to us, because from the start of the season we have come a long way.

“To be disappointed at missing out on Europe is testament to the boys and the coaching staff for instilling that belief in us.

“The top-six is a massive achievement anyway. We look back on that – now we have not made Europe – and we are proud of that.

“We need to take positives from the season we have had.”

Callachan eager to avoid ending season with whimper

Although only pride is at stake for the Staggies against United at Victoria Park today, Callachan insists his side owe it to their fans to produce a strong display.

Callachan added: “We want to finish the season on a high. We have not beaten them this year, so it would be nice to pick up three points against them.

“It doesn’t matter if it means nothing for Europe or the league, once you set foot on that pitch I want to win. I’m pretty sure the rest of the boys do.

“We will aim to win the game and try to end the season on a high, to give the fans something to cheer about.

“They have backed us all the way this season. The wee band of brothers in the corner have been brilliant, they have brought a bit of atmosphere.

“Hopefully we can give them the win to give something back.”

Easy decision for midfielder to extend Dingwall stay

Callachan says the decision to prolong his stay in the Highlands took little time to ponder.

🚨𝐑𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐄𝐗𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐘 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐓🚨 County midfielder Ross Callachan has today put pen to paper on an extension to his contract keeping him in Dingwall until Summer 2024.@RossCallachan — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) May 12, 2022

The 28-year-old was already under contract for next season, but has now committed to a further 12 months.

Having become a mainstay in Mackay’s midfield since his switch from Hamilton Accies last summer, Callachan says Dingwall has been a perfect fit for him.

He added: “It’s a no-brainer for me. I wanted to find a place where I could feel at home, and I felt that the first day I came up here.

“I’m glad we have gone on to have a good season, so I’m very happy to stay an extra year.

“Hopefully we can have another successful season.

“It’s down to the club at the end of the day, as they have offered it to me. They obviously trust me and are happy with me.

“I feel at home here, and I’m very happy to stay.”