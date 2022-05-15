Blair Spittal tight-lipped over Ross County future after netting in final game of season against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Ross County

Blair Spittal tight-lipped over Ross County future after netting in final game of season against Dundee United

By Andy Skinner
May 15, 2022, 10:30 pm
Blair Spittal (right) celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Blair Spittal refused to be drawn on his Ross County future after netting in the final game of the season against Dundee United.

Midfielder Spittal is among a handful of players who are out of contract this summer, along with leading scorer Regan Charles-Cook, midfielder Harry Paton and defender Alex Iacovitti.

The Staggies will also lose six loan players, including Joseph Hungbo, Jake Vokins and Ash Maynard-Brewer.

Spittal has spent three years in the Highlands, since joining from Partick Thistle in 2019.

Although he found game time hard to come by in his first two seasons, the 26-year-old has become a mainstay of Malky Mackay’s side this term.

Spittal is keen to reflect on a successful campaign in which the Staggies finished sixth in the Premiership, giving little indication of what the future holds for him.

He said: “It’s important to enjoy what’s been a great season and see what happens over the summer.

“I’m very thankful to the manager, and the club for what they’ve given me over the last three years, especially the last year.

Blair Spittal in action for Ross County

“We got together and achieved something special.”

Spittal, whose goal was his seventh strike in 37 appearances this term, feels his own game has flourished over the last 12 months.

The former Dundee United player added: “It’s been good. When the manager came in he gave me the belief.

“I’ve found it difficult at times up here, but the belief he’s had in me has given me the platform to go and do well.

“It is probably the best season I’ve had consistency-wise and in terms of the number of games I’ve played.

“In terms of my own performance today, I probably could have scored one or two more – I had good chances.

“It just wasn’t to be and congratulations to Dundee United on getting fourth.”

Spittal paid tribute to the impact made by Staggies boss Mackay, who has led the Dingwall outfit to their first top-six finish since 2016.

Spittal added: “It is important we don’t let the result dampen what’s been a great season for the club.

“We exceeded expectations by getting into the top six.

“I don’t think anyone would have thought we’d be in that position at the start of the season.

“But we have a good group of boys in there and everyone has been digging in. We get on well with each other and it is amazing what can happen.

“We’ve grown as a team and that comes from the manager.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

“He’s given us that platform to go and prove people wrong.

“It has been the case all season. It was important we stayed strong given the start we had, stuck together and believed in what the manager and coaches were doing for us.

“It has paid off in the end.”

Charles-Cook and Hungbo sweep Staggies’ end-of-season awards

Meanwhile, Ross County have revealed the winners of their end-of-season awards.

Joint Premiership top-scorer Regan Charles-Cook, who is out of contract this summer, was named player of the year and players’ player of the year.

Watford loanee Joseph Hungbo was named young player of the year, players’ young player of the year, and also picked up the goal of the season prize for his phenomenal free-kick in the 5-0 win over Dundee at Dens Park in October.

