Blair Spittal tight-lipped over Ross County future after netting in final game of season against Dundee United

Blair Spittal refused to be drawn on his Ross County future after netting in the final game of the season against Dundee United.

Midfielder Spittal is among a handful of players who are out of contract this summer, along with leading scorer Regan Charles-Cook, midfielder Harry Paton and defender Alex Iacovitti.

The Staggies will also lose six loan players, including Joseph Hungbo, Jake Vokins and Ash Maynard-Brewer.

Spittal has spent three years in the Highlands, since joining from Partick Thistle in 2019.

Although he found game time hard to come by in his first two seasons, the 26-year-old has become a mainstay of Malky Mackay’s side this term.

Spittal is keen to reflect on a successful campaign in which the Staggies finished sixth in the Premiership, giving little indication of what the future holds for him.

He said: “It’s important to enjoy what’s been a great season and see what happens over the summer.

“I’m very thankful to the manager, and the club for what they’ve given me over the last three years, especially the last year.

“We got together and achieved something special.”

Spittal, whose goal was his seventh strike in 37 appearances this term, feels his own game has flourished over the last 12 months.

The former Dundee United player added: “It’s been good. When the manager came in he gave me the belief.

“I’ve found it difficult at times up here, but the belief he’s had in me has given me the platform to go and do well.

“It is probably the best season I’ve had consistency-wise and in terms of the number of games I’ve played.

“In terms of my own performance today, I probably could have scored one or two more – I had good chances.

“It just wasn’t to be and congratulations to Dundee United on getting fourth.”

Spittal paid tribute to the impact made by Staggies boss Mackay, who has led the Dingwall outfit to their first top-six finish since 2016.

Spittal added: “It is important we don’t let the result dampen what’s been a great season for the club.

“We exceeded expectations by getting into the top six.

“I don’t think anyone would have thought we’d be in that position at the start of the season.

“But we have a good group of boys in there and everyone has been digging in. We get on well with each other and it is amazing what can happen.

“We’ve grown as a team and that comes from the manager.

“He’s given us that platform to go and prove people wrong.

“It has been the case all season. It was important we stayed strong given the start we had, stuck together and believed in what the manager and coaches were doing for us.

“It has paid off in the end.”

Charles-Cook and Hungbo sweep Staggies’ end-of-season awards

Meanwhile, Ross County have revealed the winners of their end-of-season awards.

Joint Premiership top-scorer Regan Charles-Cook, who is out of contract this summer, was named player of the year and players’ player of the year.

🏆 And finally, your 2021/22 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐢𝐬… Regan Charles-Cook👨‍🍳🍪 (@R_charlescook) Regan is presented with his award by Club Chairman, Roy MacGregor pic.twitter.com/1E4yQLZuRH — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) May 15, 2022

Watford loanee Joseph Hungbo was named young player of the year, players’ young player of the year, and also picked up the goal of the season prize for his phenomenal free-kick in the 5-0 win over Dundee at Dens Park in October.