Ross County’s Joseph Hungbo wins Cinch SPFL goal of the season award for stunning free-kick against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Joseph Hungbo wins Cinch SPFL goal of the season award for stunning free-kick against Dundee

By Andy Skinner
May 16, 2022, 5:05 pm
Joseph Hungbo converts a stunning free-kick for Ross County.
Joseph Hungbo converts a stunning free-kick for Ross County.

Ross County winger Joseph Hungbo has claimed the Cinch SPFL goal of the season award.

Hungbo won the prize for his outstanding free-kick in County’s 5-0 triumph over Dundee at Dens Park in October, in which Malky Mackay’s men secured their first triumph of the season in spectacular style.

It proved to be the springboard for County to enjoy a fine campaign, ultimately finishing sixth in the Premiership.

It was the first of seven goals netted by on-loan Watford player Hungbo during a successful campaign, during which the 22-year-old made 33 appearances.

Hungbo signed off from the Dingwall club when he played in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Dudndee United at Victoria Park.

His strike against the Dark Blues beat off Tom Rogic’s goal for Celtic against Dundee United, while former Staggie Josh Mullin’s strike for Hamilton Accies against Queen of the South came third.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal