Ross County’s Joseph Hungbo wins Cinch SPFL goal of the season award for stunning free-kick against Dundee

Ross County winger Joseph Hungbo has claimed the Cinch SPFL goal of the season award.

Hungbo won the prize for his outstanding free-kick in County’s 5-0 triumph over Dundee at Dens Park in October, in which Malky Mackay’s men secured their first triumph of the season in spectacular style.

It proved to be the springboard for County to enjoy a fine campaign, ultimately finishing sixth in the Premiership.

It was the first of seven goals netted by on-loan Watford player Hungbo during a successful campaign, during which the 22-year-old made 33 appearances.

Hungbo signed off from the Dingwall club when he played in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Dudndee United at Victoria Park.

His strike against the Dark Blues beat off Tom Rogic’s goal for Celtic against Dundee United, while former Staggie Josh Mullin’s strike for Hamilton Accies against Queen of the South came third.

