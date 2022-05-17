Malky Mackay thankful for contribution made by Ross County’s departing loan players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay thankful for contribution made by Ross County’s departing loan players

By Andy Skinner
May 17, 2022, 11:45 am
Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay has praised the impact of six loan players who have now departed Victoria Park.

Winger Joseph Hungbo has returned to Watford after a memorable campaign, which saw him win the club and players’ young player of the season awards.

Hungbo’s stunning free-kick against Dundee in October also won the club and SPFL goal of the season prizes.

Jake Vokins is now back at Southampton, having established himself as a regular at left back after recovering from a fractured metatarsal he suffered shortly after joining.

Vokins, who has two years remaining on his contract at St Mary’s, recently indicated he would not rule out a return to Dingwall.

He is joined in returning to Saints by fellow defender Kayne Ramsay, who has only been with County since January after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Crewe Alexandra.

Goalkeeper Ash Maynard-Brewer had already returned to Charlton Athletic following a dislocated shoulder, while Coventry City pair Jack Burroughs and Declan Drysdale are now back with their parent club.

English clubs have given players a pathway with Staggies

Mackay is thankful to the clubs involved for allowing their players to be part of his Staggies side, which secured sixth place in the Premiership this term.

Mackay said: “It is good for us to develop relationships with top clubs and to be seen by them as a good development pathway for their players.

“On behalf of the club, I give my full thanks to Watford, Southampton, Coventry City and Charlton Athletic.

“Our loan players this season have been brilliant. They have applied themselves fantastically well and have all seamlessly fitted in to our group.”

Although the loan signings have had varying levels of game time, Mackay feels all six players have made a strong contribution.

He added: “Congratulations to Joseph who travels back to London in need of a new shelf for all of the accolades he has collected.

“Jake Vokins showed true character in coming back from a dreadful injury and went on to become a mainstay in our team.

“Ash Maynard-Brewer had a fantastic time in the Highlands and had it not been for injury we would have liked to have seen more of him. His vital save at Dens Park in our 5-0 victory, in my opinion, was one of the key moments in our season.

Ash Maynard-Brewer

“Jack Burroughs has shown why he is a Scotland Under 21 internationalist- with some really versatile performances in midfield and at full back and has been a brilliant personality in our group.

“Kayne Ramsay scored a vital equaliser for us here against Livingston and has been a great member of the group with a tremendous personality.

Kayne Ramsay in action for Ross County.

“Declan Drysdale has shown the promise that he has, and we look forward to watching his career develop. Declan is a great professional with a fantastic work ethic and has been a good asset for us.”

Mackay also thankful to pair who departed in January

County had a further two loan players who departed in January, with Arsenal defender Harry Clarke leaving to join Hibernian after making a big impression in the early part of the campaign.

Harry Clarke.

Midfielder Alex Robertson returned to Manchester City, after struggling for game time.

Mackay was keen to thank the pair for their contribution, adding: “Finally I would like to thank Manchester City and Arsenal who worked with us in the early part of the season in allowing Alexander Robertson and Harry Clarke to spend the first half of the campaign with us.”

