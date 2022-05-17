Malky Mackay thankful for contribution made by Ross County’s departing loan players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has praised the impact of six loan players who have now departed Victoria Park.

Winger Joseph Hungbo has returned to Watford after a memorable campaign, which saw him win the club and players’ young player of the season awards.

Hungbo’s stunning free-kick against Dundee in October also won the club and SPFL goal of the season prizes.

Jake Vokins is now back at Southampton, having established himself as a regular at left back after recovering from a fractured metatarsal he suffered shortly after joining.

Vokins, who has two years remaining on his contract at St Mary’s, recently indicated he would not rule out a return to Dingwall.

He is joined in returning to Saints by fellow defender Kayne Ramsay, who has only been with County since January after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Crewe Alexandra.

Goalkeeper Ash Maynard-Brewer had already returned to Charlton Athletic following a dislocated shoulder, while Coventry City pair Jack Burroughs and Declan Drysdale are now back with their parent club.

English clubs have given players a pathway with Staggies

Mackay is thankful to the clubs involved for allowing their players to be part of his Staggies side, which secured sixth place in the Premiership this term.

Mackay said: “It is good for us to develop relationships with top clubs and to be seen by them as a good development pathway for their players.

“On behalf of the club, I give my full thanks to Watford, Southampton, Coventry City and Charlton Athletic.

“Our loan players this season have been brilliant. They have applied themselves fantastically well and have all seamlessly fitted in to our group.”

Although the loan signings have had varying levels of game time, Mackay feels all six players have made a strong contribution.

He added: “Congratulations to Joseph who travels back to London in need of a new shelf for all of the accolades he has collected.

⭐️ Young player of the season

⭐️ Players’ Young player of the season

⭐️ Goal of the season

⭐️ SPFL Goal of the season What a season @RossCounty !! I would like to thank all of the management, my teammates and all of the amazing fans for all the support during the season! pic.twitter.com/lt98UHIvZ1 — Joseph Hungbo (@JosephHungbo) May 16, 2022

“Jake Vokins showed true character in coming back from a dreadful injury and went on to become a mainstay in our team.

“Ash Maynard-Brewer had a fantastic time in the Highlands and had it not been for injury we would have liked to have seen more of him. His vital save at Dens Park in our 5-0 victory, in my opinion, was one of the key moments in our season.

“Jack Burroughs has shown why he is a Scotland Under 21 internationalist- with some really versatile performances in midfield and at full back and has been a brilliant personality in our group.

“Kayne Ramsay scored a vital equaliser for us here against Livingston and has been a great member of the group with a tremendous personality.

“Declan Drysdale has shown the promise that he has, and we look forward to watching his career develop. Declan is a great professional with a fantastic work ethic and has been a good asset for us.”

Mackay also thankful to pair who departed in January

County had a further two loan players who departed in January, with Arsenal defender Harry Clarke leaving to join Hibernian after making a big impression in the early part of the campaign.

Midfielder Alex Robertson returned to Manchester City, after struggling for game time.

Mackay was keen to thank the pair for their contribution, adding: “Finally I would like to thank Manchester City and Arsenal who worked with us in the early part of the season in allowing Alexander Robertson and Harry Clarke to spend the first half of the campaign with us.”