Steven Ferguson says recruitment process can ensure Ross County remain competitive in Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Steven Ferguson says recruitment process can ensure Ross County remain competitive in Premiership

By Andy Skinner
May 17, 2022, 10:30 pm
Steven Ferguson.
Steven Ferguson.

Steven Ferguson says Ross County’s summer recruitment will be geared towards the Staggies sustaining a competitive Premiership standing for many years to come.

County are preparing for their fourth successive top-flight campaign, after finishing sixth in the Premiership this term.

Next season will be the Staggies’ 10th year from the last 11 among Scotland’s elite, having first won promotion in 2012.

Malky Mackay is preparing for another busy summer, with Blair Spittal joining six loan players in departing the Staggies.

Regan Charles-Cook, Harry Paton and Alex Iacovitti are also nearing the end of their contracts.

Blair Spittal (right) is moving on from Ross County.

Chief executive Ferguson says the appointment of Enda Barron as the club’s head of data analysis and recruitment last summer has allowed the Staggies to go into the transfer window better prepared.

Ferguson said: “Bringing in Enda Barron specifically in that role was a first since Owen Coyle and Jim McIntyre’s days.

“Over the last three or four years, it has been very much recognised that if we wanted to be sustainable, we couldn’t continue recruiting in the way we had been.

“We’ve looked at that and invested in people and invested in a process. What we feel as a club is that if we get that bit right then we’ll have a better chance of being that sustainable model in Scotland’s Premiership.

“We were never going to be that sustainable top-flight club by continuing in that way, and that’s no disrespect to anybody. It was one that had to happen.

“Enda now has that responsibility as his actual day job. There’s a lot more focus, time spent, specialist input, use of software and analysis – everything that enables you to compete in the Premiership.

Enda Barron.

“We feel we’re in a better position now than we’ve been for a long time due to the time and effort, and investment that we’ve put in place.

“It gives us a good chance of competing properly within the Premiership.”

County go into summer with strong nucleus

Mackay oversaw a big transition after joining the Staggies last summer, with 15 players moving on and 12 new faces arriving.

Although there will be more comings and goings this year, Ferguson insists County will have a stronger starting point having tied down much of their squad on new deals.

Ross Callachan, Connor Randall, Jordan White and Jordan Tillson are among those to have renewed their deals in recent weeks.

Ferguson added: “What Malky and all of us were keen to do was have that nucleus. To replace that nucleus would be really difficult.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

“The fact we had such a huge turnover at the start of the season encouraged us to do a little bit of business earlier than normal.

“We were able to do that because of success on the pitch. Had we not been in that position, these conversations wouldn’t have been had.

“From myself, the chairman and Malky, we’ve left no stone unturned in trying to keep the players we want to keep at the club.

“We’re also quite a bit down the line with another two or three we have identified through the recruitment strategy that we’d like to bring to the club.

“For that to happen, so many things need to join up.

“We’d all like these things to happen quickly, but we know it isn’t like that when recruiting players.”

Staggies’ recent success stories have shown rewards of strong recruitment

Ferguson recently spoke of his pride at former Staggies forward Ross Stewart earning his first Scotland call-up.

Ross Stewart in training with Scotland
Ross Stewart in training with Scotland.

In his previous role as co-manager alongside Stuart Kettlewell, Ferguson was responsible for signing Stewart from St Mirren in 2018, before he was sold to English League One play-off finalists Sunderland last January.

Dingwall-born left-back Josh Reid is another success story, having earned a move to Coventry City where the 20-year-old is on the fringes of the first team.

Ferguson says recruitment has long been a focus of the Dingwall club.

He added: “Big Ross Stewart is being linked with Rangers and Norwich, while young Josh Reid is now on the bench in the Championship and looking to play down there.

“There has been a real conscious effort in our recruitment over the last period of time.

“Even before Stuart Kettlewell and I’s time, it has been ongoing.

Former Ross County co-managers Stuart Kettlewell, left, and Steven Ferguson.

“Everyone recognises your club is only as good as your recruitment. The levels you reach are all down to people.

“There are certainly enough people out there, but to get the right people, the recruitment needs to be good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]