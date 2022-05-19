Malky Mackay creates ‘Visit Highlands’ pitch to attract players to Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay creates ‘Visit Highlands’ pitch to attract players to Ross County

By Andy Skinner
May 19, 2022, 10:30 pm
Malky Mackay with Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.
Malky Mackay with Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has prepared a ‘Visit Highlands’ pitch in order to attract new players to Dingwall.

Mackay has brought in a total of 15 players since he arrived at Victoria Park last summer, the bulk of which have come from English football.

The Staggies boss, who spent his entire managerial career in England prior to a four-year spell as Scottish FA performance director, has immersed himself in his surroundings since making the switch north.

Mackay says extolling the virtues of living in the north of Scotland forms a key part of his drive to convince players their future lies with the Staggies.

Mackay said: “I do my own Visit Highlands spiel for them all, but I think when they come up and actually see that is the case they love it.

“It’s the same with any of the English boys that have come up. They have settled really quickly in terms of the lifestyle and what is around the area.

Malky Mackay with Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.

“It gives them the ability to just relax and play football. That’s a really important part of it when you move to another part of the country. I have done it myself various times.

“It helps if there is a warmth throughout a football club, and there certainly is at this club.

“I found it when I came, and it’s all down to the staff at the club who make people feel warm and welcome.

“They have done that here, but it also helps the area is nice as well – as it’s not always the case in certain parts of the UK which I have been to.”

Staggies no longer working on a promise

County are preparing for another busy summer, having already confirmed Blair Spittal is moving on along with six loan players.

Blair Spittal, Ross County
Blair Spittal

The future of Regan Charles-Cook, Harry Paton and Alex Iacovitti remains uncertain as they near the end of their contracts.

With the Staggies having gone on to clinch a top-six place this season, Mackay is hopeful his team’s success can boost his prospects of making quality additions to his squad.

Mackay added: “Compared to day one of pre-season, and even down at Easter Road on week two of the season, I’m looking at a totally different group today. There have been big changes.

“Last summer we were doing things on a promise – ‘here’s what I hope you will buy into, because here’s how I want this to go’.

“We could go back and say what the club’s history is like, here’s what the surrounding area is like, but now there’s actually a body of work behind it.

“When we talk to players we can say ‘here’s what you’re actually walking into’, and that’s a team that finished sixth in the league. That can help.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]