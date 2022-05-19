Malky Mackay creates ‘Visit Highlands’ pitch to attract players to Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has prepared a ‘Visit Highlands’ pitch in order to attract new players to Dingwall.

Mackay has brought in a total of 15 players since he arrived at Victoria Park last summer, the bulk of which have come from English football.

The Staggies boss, who spent his entire managerial career in England prior to a four-year spell as Scottish FA performance director, has immersed himself in his surroundings since making the switch north.

Mackay says extolling the virtues of living in the north of Scotland forms a key part of his drive to convince players their future lies with the Staggies.

Mackay said: “I do my own Visit Highlands spiel for them all, but I think when they come up and actually see that is the case they love it.

“It’s the same with any of the English boys that have come up. They have settled really quickly in terms of the lifestyle and what is around the area.

“It gives them the ability to just relax and play football. That’s a really important part of it when you move to another part of the country. I have done it myself various times.

“It helps if there is a warmth throughout a football club, and there certainly is at this club.

“I found it when I came, and it’s all down to the staff at the club who make people feel warm and welcome.

“They have done that here, but it also helps the area is nice as well – as it’s not always the case in certain parts of the UK which I have been to.”

Staggies no longer working on a promise

County are preparing for another busy summer, having already confirmed Blair Spittal is moving on along with six loan players.

The future of Regan Charles-Cook, Harry Paton and Alex Iacovitti remains uncertain as they near the end of their contracts.

With the Staggies having gone on to clinch a top-six place this season, Mackay is hopeful his team’s success can boost his prospects of making quality additions to his squad.

Mackay added: “Compared to day one of pre-season, and even down at Easter Road on week two of the season, I’m looking at a totally different group today. There have been big changes.

“Last summer we were doing things on a promise – ‘here’s what I hope you will buy into, because here’s how I want this to go’.

“We could go back and say what the club’s history is like, here’s what the surrounding area is like, but now there’s actually a body of work behind it.

“When we talk to players we can say ‘here’s what you’re actually walking into’, and that’s a team that finished sixth in the league. That can help.”