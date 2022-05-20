Roy MacGregor says Ross County’s slow start never diminished his belief in Malky Mackay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Roy MacGregor says Ross County’s slow start never diminished his belief in Malky Mackay

By Andy Skinner
May 20, 2022, 10:30 pm
Malky Mackay with Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.
Malky Mackay with Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor insists he always retained a firm belief Malky Mackay would put the Staggies on track amidst their deepest struggles this term.

County finished in the top-six for the first time in six years, in Mackay’s first season in charge after replacing John Hughes last summer.

The Staggies had to perform a remarkable turnaround in doing so, after failing to win any of their opening 10 matches prior to a 5-0 win at Dundee in October.

MacGregor, who ended Mackay’s six-year absence from the dugout when he appointed him last summer, insists he never doubted his manager’s ability to get the Staggies going.

In an interview with RCFCTV, MacGregor said: “I was more sure then than when I hired him.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

“There was a plan, and there was a sense of direction.

“We didn’t want to become a yo-yo club in the Premiership. I think everyone behind the scenes, particularly at director level, was very sure that we had the right plan and the right person.

“We just had to see it through.

“We grew as a team on and off the park, and it’s gratifying that we have finished sixth, and we can look forward to a season where we’ve got to try and build on that.”

Foundations in place to build on success

County narrowly missed out on a European place, ultimately having to settle for sixth spot in the Premiership.

MacGregor believes the Staggies are better equipped than ever to sustain a lengthy period of success in Scotland’s top-flight.

He added: “It’s a chance for us all to refresh ourselves. I think everyone is tired, and we need to take some time to get refreshment into our bodies.

Roy MacGregor.

“Recruitment is the key in this business, as with most businesses, but particularly in the football business.

“We need to make sure we go out and attract the right people. We will have to rebuild a wee bit, but off the field I think we are in very good shape.

“We are further ahead than we have been at any time in the last 25 years. We just need to make sure we get the on-field recruitment right, and give Malky the best opportunity of getting into the top-six – and maybe Europe.”

Chairman praises role of Staggies supporters

MacGregor is thrilled the Staggies’ fans have been able to share in the club’s success this term, having been forced to watch matches virtually due to Covid in the previous campaign.

He added: “You need the away fan in the ground as well as the home fans.

“The red zones, the three buses to matches and testing every week was a drain on the enthusiasm throughout the club.

“It was a bit stop-start.

“Football is about the fan. The footballers are just the actors, and the management and board are custodians of the club.

“The fan on the terracing is what holds so much of what the club stands for.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]