Roy MacGregor says Ross County’s slow start never diminished his belief in Malky Mackay

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor insists he always retained a firm belief Malky Mackay would put the Staggies on track amidst their deepest struggles this term.

County finished in the top-six for the first time in six years, in Mackay’s first season in charge after replacing John Hughes last summer.

The Staggies had to perform a remarkable turnaround in doing so, after failing to win any of their opening 10 matches prior to a 5-0 win at Dundee in October.

MacGregor, who ended Mackay’s six-year absence from the dugout when he appointed him last summer, insists he never doubted his manager’s ability to get the Staggies going.

In an interview with RCFCTV, MacGregor said: “I was more sure then than when I hired him.

“There was a plan, and there was a sense of direction.

“We didn’t want to become a yo-yo club in the Premiership. I think everyone behind the scenes, particularly at director level, was very sure that we had the right plan and the right person.

“We just had to see it through.

“We grew as a team on and off the park, and it’s gratifying that we have finished sixth, and we can look forward to a season where we’ve got to try and build on that.”

Foundations in place to build on success

County narrowly missed out on a European place, ultimately having to settle for sixth spot in the Premiership.

MacGregor believes the Staggies are better equipped than ever to sustain a lengthy period of success in Scotland’s top-flight.

He added: “It’s a chance for us all to refresh ourselves. I think everyone is tired, and we need to take some time to get refreshment into our bodies.

“Recruitment is the key in this business, as with most businesses, but particularly in the football business.

“We need to make sure we go out and attract the right people. We will have to rebuild a wee bit, but off the field I think we are in very good shape.

“We are further ahead than we have been at any time in the last 25 years. We just need to make sure we get the on-field recruitment right, and give Malky the best opportunity of getting into the top-six – and maybe Europe.”

Chairman praises role of Staggies supporters

MacGregor is thrilled the Staggies’ fans have been able to share in the club’s success this term, having been forced to watch matches virtually due to Covid in the previous campaign.

He added: “You need the away fan in the ground as well as the home fans.

“The red zones, the three buses to matches and testing every week was a drain on the enthusiasm throughout the club.

“It was a bit stop-start.

“Football is about the fan. The footballers are just the actors, and the management and board are custodians of the club.

“The fan on the terracing is what holds so much of what the club stands for.”