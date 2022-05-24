Malky Mackay preparing for another summer of change at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay preparing for another summer of change at Ross County

By Andy Skinner
May 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 24, 2022, 11:52 am
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is preparing for the challenge of replacing 10 players who look likely to leave Victoria Park this summer.

The Staggies have already confirmed Blair Spittal will depart, while six loan players have returned to their parent clubs.

Leading scorer Regan Charles-Cook – along with Harry Paton and Alex Iacovitti  – are nearing the end of their contracts, with their future remaining uncertain.

Having overseen the departure of 15 players following his arrival last year, Mackay has the long-term aim of achieving more continuity within his squad.

In the meantime, however, Mackay is expecting another summer of change at Dingwall.

He said: “The challenge is we have to make sure we refill the squad.

Blair Spittal is moving on from Ross County.

“Right now we have 10 players that at the moment won’t be here next year.

“We have to replace them and maybe add to that as well.

“It’s another summer of massive change in the recruitment side. I would like that to lessen over time and we will get there.

“We are dealing with historic situations with contracts, but we have a good solid base of players under contract.

“They know when they come back to pre-season how we like to play and work.”

Talent recruitment must factor in personality of targets

In his efforts to strengthen, Mackay insists the character of any potential target will be an important factor for him to assess.

Malky Mackay with Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor.

He added: “I spoke to the owner and Steven Ferguson and spoke about talent identification and how important it is for the club’s long-term strategy.

“I realised that the actual personality of the player is just as important as the talent, because they all have talent if they play at a good level. But their personality makes a huge difference at a club.

“There’s a lot of talent out there, but how it does is a lot to do with their mindset and being open to change.”

County boss has not been disappointed by any player in squad

County ended the season in the top-six for the first time since 2016, but narrowly missed out on a European place.

Although players received varying levels of game time, Mackay insists he cannot fault the efforts of any member of his squad.

He added: “We had a small squad after a lot of players had been released. There was a bit of news concerning that at the time.

“We had that to combat and then we got players in. The club spoke to a lot of players and finally got 10 or 12 in the door.

“We got back involved, got it going and got a new group to play with each other and understand the style I wanted us to play.

“I certainly felt in the mini league we had with Motherwell and Dundee United we were as good as both of them.

“If I had thought we were going into the last five games, not acquitting ourselves well and had the tools down, then things would be different.

“I look at the team on a day to day business and I can’t be disappointed with any player we have.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]