Former Ross County ace Blair Spittal signs for Premiership rivals Motherwell

By Paul Chalk
May 27, 2022, 5:44 pm Updated: May 27, 2022, 5:48 pm
Blair Spittal, who has joined Motherwell.
Midfielder Blair Spittal, who recently left Ross County, has joined fellow Premiership side Motherwell as their first summer signing.

The 26-year-old made 72 appearances for the Staggies following his move from Partick Thistle in 2019, netting 12 goals and he goes to Fir Park on a two-year deal.

He was out of contract at the Global Energy Stadium and opted to move on after he helped the Dingwall club reach sixth place in the top-flight.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander was thrilled to capture the flair player, who scored in County’s season-closing 2-1 loss to Dundee United.

Alexander said: “We are very happy to bring Blair to our club and add to our attacking options.

“He was one of several standouts at Ross County in 2021-22 and displayed great versatility, which enhanced our ambition to sign him.

“He also showed a real positive attitude to signing for us when we first met, and we’re all looking forward to working with him.”

Player’s pride at playing for Staggies

On leaving County, Spittal said: “I am really proud to have represented Ross County.

“The club has been very good for me, and I want to thank the manager and coaching staff, the players, the club staff and the fans for making my time so successful.

“To play in the Ross County shirt 72 times is special for me and my family and I can’t thank everybody enough as I move on to a new chapter.

Dundee United’s Tony Watt (left) and closes down Blair Spittal.

“Finally, to our fans, this year you have been tremendous for the club. That afternoon at Pittodrie is a memory that will always be with me, and we were all there and in it together, achieving the clubs first top-six finish in six years.

“I wish the club and supporters all very the best.”

Motherwell, finished one place and five points above County last season, taking them into the Europa Conference League.

