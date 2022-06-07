Steven Ferguson encouraged by season ticket uptake from young Ross County fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steven Ferguson encouraged by season ticket uptake from young Ross County fans

By Andy Skinner
June 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 9:25 am
Steven Ferguson.
Steven Ferguson feels a fresh wave of young Ross County supporters have restored energy to Victoria Park.

The Staggies have drawn on the backing of a number of young fans, who manager Malky Mackay praised on numerous occasions last season.

It provided a timely boost for the Dingwall club, with matches having predominantly been played behind closed doors throughout the previous 2020-21 campaign.

County chairman Roy MacGregor last week revealed the club have had a strong early uptake in season ticket sales.

Those to have signed up include new and returning former season ticket holders.

Staggies chief executive Ferguson says the younger fanbase has been the driving force in bringing noise and atmosphere to the ground.

Ferguson said: “I think last season we saw the real passion from a group of our young supporters who want to come and make Ross County their club.

“Over recent years it has been hard for young people, but to be in a place now where they want to drop the games consoles and travel with the club right across the country is a massive step forward for Ross County.

“I think we will always reflect on that day at Pittodrie when we clinched top six.

Ross County fans celebrate with the players after they sealed a top six finish.

“When you look at the crowd that day, I think a lot of it was spurred on by the noise, commitment and desire our young group were showing over the months previous both at home and away.

“The important thing for us now is to keep these young people onboard and grow from within.

“Earlier this season there was a group of about 10 or 12 of them and now they have expanded into that whole section of the Jailend.

“Into the bargain you now have people of all ages in that area of the ground and it’s become quite inter-generational.

“It’s great for the players, it’s great for the club and it’s great for our young guys who have now made a real emotional attachment to their club and want to help push us on.

“Our job now is to make sure that we continue to support them and keep giving them the energy to build that area of the stadium.”

New season ticket holders an encouraging sign

Ferguson believes the desire shown by a younger generation of Staggies fans bodes well for the future prospects of the club.

He added: “The most overwhelming thing this season has probably been the uptake of new season ticket holders and their ages.

“A big portion of our season ticket sales this year has been new supporters who haven’t purchased one before or in a number of years. That has been coupled with a younger fanbase buying season tickets.

“These are the key markers that I think a lot of the clubs in Scotland want to see is more new fans coming in and also younger fans coming into the club.

“As the club for the Highlands it shows that we are doing something right in bringing that new generation of supporter to the stadium and not just on a one-off.”

Staggies keen to play role within schools

Ferguson says the Staggies remain intent on playing a proactive role at schools within their catchment area.

He added: “I think a lot of it is down to the great work we are doing in schools every week.

Ross County players and staff visit St Clements school.

“We have given each of the schools we work with free tickets.

“In total we have given away over 1,341 tickets in the final few weeks of the season to schools, and they are getting the bug when they come to the matches.

“Reaching schools, young people, new supporters and new audiences is the part that as a real community club, we always strive to do, and have done here successfully for many years.”

