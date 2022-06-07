Declan Drysdale joins Newport County following end of Ross County loan spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Declan Drysdale joins Newport County following end of Ross County loan spell

By Andy Skinner
June 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 5:03 pm
Former Ross County defender Declan Drysdale.
Declan Drysdale.

Former Ross County defender Declan Drysdale has signed permanently for Newport County following his loan spell at Victoria Park.

Drysdale spent the second half of last season on a temporary deal with the Staggies, from English Championship side Coventry City.

Although he started three matches in quick succession following his January transfer, the 22-year-old subsequently found game time hard to come by in Malky Mackay’s side.

Drysdale made a further two substitute appearances, before being handed a start in the final-day defeat to Dundee United.

After returning to Coventry in the close season, Drysdale has now been allowed to leave to join Newport, who play in English League Two.

Newport manager James Rowberry said: “Declan at 22 already has two promotions on his CV and has really good experience within senior football for his age.

“He brings a physicality and technical ability to our back line as well as showing he can be a leader. I’m excited to be working with Declan.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]