Declan Drysdale joins Newport County following end of Ross County loan spell

Former Ross County defender Declan Drysdale has signed permanently for Newport County following his loan spell at Victoria Park.

Drysdale spent the second half of last season on a temporary deal with the Staggies, from English Championship side Coventry City.

Although he started three matches in quick succession following his January transfer, the 22-year-old subsequently found game time hard to come by in Malky Mackay’s side.

Drysdale made a further two substitute appearances, before being handed a start in the final-day defeat to Dundee United.

After returning to Coventry in the close season, Drysdale has now been allowed to leave to join Newport, who play in English League Two.

Buzzing to sign for @NewportCounty can’t wait to get started!🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/V4QJBrgVmJ — Declan Drysdale (@declandrysdale8) June 7, 2022

Newport manager James Rowberry said: “Declan at 22 already has two promotions on his CV and has really good experience within senior football for his age.

“He brings a physicality and technical ability to our back line as well as showing he can be a leader. I’m excited to be working with Declan.”