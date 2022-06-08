Former Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook joins Belgian side KAS Eupen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Regan Charles-Cook’s exit from Ross County has been confirmed after the winger joined Belgian top flight side KAS Eupen.

The 25-year-old played a pivotal role in helping the Staggies record a top six finish last term.

The Dingwall side had hoped to keep Charles-Cook at the club but the Grenada international has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Eupen, who finished 15th in the Belgian top flight last season.

Charles-Cook was the joint leading scorer in the Premiership last season alongside Celtic’s Giorgos Giakoumakis, having registered 13 goals in 37 appearances.

He had been linked with moves to fellow Premiership sides Aberdeen and Hibernian.

Christoph Henkel, general director of KAS Eupen, was delighted to win the race for the player’s signature.

He said: “After an extremely strong 2021-2022 season, several clubs were interested in signing Regan Charles-Cook.

“We are all the more pleased that he has chosen KAS Eupen. With his speed and his goalscoring ability, he can add pace, pressure and important impulses to our game.

“We are looking forward to working with Regan Charles-Cook and welcome him at our team.”

London-born Charles-Cook, who has been capped four times by his country, previously had spells with Charlton, Solihull Moors, Woking and Gillingham.

He scored 15 times in 69 outings in all competitions for the Staggies.