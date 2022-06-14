Ross County make world top five list for giving loan players game time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County have been named in the top five loan destinations in world football according to a study into the market last season.

The Dingwall club, managed by Malky Mackay, finished sixth in the Scottish Premiership in 2021/22, and the use of loan players has grabbed the attention well beyond the Highlands.

Transfer organisation, Transfer Room, compiled a study using the playing time statistics of loan players during the campaign to identify which loan players were given the best outlet to develop.

In addition, Ross County have been given five stars for its loan system rating by the same organisation.

Transfer Room gives clubs, agents and players real-time market intelligence and direct access to a global network of decision-makers. It links key recruitment leaders at football clubs and encourages clubs to build long-lasting relationships.

The study marked Ross County as the top club in Scotland and the leading club in the world, outside of England, for offering the best platform for young players to grow and prosper.

Talent thrived in the Highlands

In 2021/22, Mackay brought a clutch of loanees to the north of Scotland.

They included defender Harry Clark from Arsenal, goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer from Charlton Athletic, defender Declan Drysdale and midfielder Jack Burroughs, both from Coventry City.

Winger Joseph Hungbo, who Ross County moved for after being pitched by parent club Watford on TransferRoom, won the club’s young player of the season award, as well as the goal of the season prize for both County and the Premiership.

He finished the season on such a high and returned to London with a goals return of seven strikes.

The 22-year-old flair player is determined to make a push for game time back at Watford, who have just been relegated from the English Premier League.

Southampton full-back Jake Vokins, another loanee to become a key starter, was joined by his Saints’ team-mate Kayne Ramsey for the second half of the season.

County’s temporary additions last term played more than 40% of available minutes on average and had a big impact on their season.

County chief hails loans success

Steven Ferguson, Ross County’s chief executive clearly values the worth of using the loans market.

He said: “The loan market is important to us, as primarily it gives us access to quality players who at times are not available to us on a permanent basis.

“The loan market serves as a top up to your squad, allows you to temporarily complement your squad with something that is different or exceptional.

“Furthermore, having quality loans is only possible with trust from the parent clubs, and we have forged links with clubs who can trust us to develop their players, exposing them to competitive first team football but also nurturing their talent.

“Ross County have sought to expose exceptional talent to a broader market and the SPFL is proving itself as a terrific alternative to standard loans within the UK. Enhancing the talent in the league enhances the standard of the league itself too.”

Punching well above their weight

County’s high-ranking position is all the more remarkable, considering they are bottom in Scotland’s top-flight for squad value, with an Expected Transfer Value (xTV) of for the whole squad of €2.6m. Champions Celtic have a squad xTV of €115.8m in comparison.