Home Sport Football Ross County

Signing coup for Ross County as highly-rated defender Alex Iacovitti pens new deal

By Paul Chalk
June 15, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: June 15, 2022, 11:39 am
Ross County's Alex Iacovitt
Ross County's Alex Iacovitt staying at Dingwall is a massive boost to the Premiership club.

Manager Malky Mackay hailed Alex Iacovitti as the defender signed a new deal at Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

Iacovitti, who has made 75 appearances for the Staggies, has combined highly impressive performances with eight goals from the centre of defence, including four last season as the club claimed only their third top half finish in the Scottish Premiership.

The former Nottingham Forest and and Oldham player has been a mainstay in the centre of County’s back-line since joining two years ago.

He made 42 appearances in his first season and a further 33 last campaign, helping the Highlanders surge to a sixth-placed finish.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Mackay explained Iacovitti’s professionalism shines through, which is exactly the type of figure he wants in his team.

He said: “Alex has been an important player for this club over the past two seasons and was really consistent last season in his level of performance.

“The way Alex conducts himself, trains and prepares is of a really high standard and it is a major part in why we want to keep him at the club.”

“Again, Alex was recruited to the football club two years ago, he has been developed over that period, and is now being rewarded for that development and we look forward to helping him continue to grow next season.”

Latest signing will delight supporters

The news will delight County fans as Iacovitti’s performances in the top flight will have caught the eye nationwide.

This announcement comes just 24 hours after Austrian midfielder David Cancola penned a new contract at County, following on from Ross Callachan, Connor Randall, Jordan White and Jordan Tillson.

Nottingham-born defender Iacovitti has Italian roots but has represented Scotland up to under-21 level.

When he joined County, he said he’d love to make a bid for full national contention and certainly continuing to impress in the Premiership will keep him in the spotlight.

