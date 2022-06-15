Italian training lined up for Ross County ahead of new season kick-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County will head out to Italy for their pre-season camp as part of preparations for the new campaign.

Last season’s sixth-placed finishers in the Scottish Premiership will get their competitive season started on Saturday, July 9, with a trip to Highland League runners-up Buckie Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Staggies have not scheduled in any games as such in Verona, northern Italy, where they jet out to a week on Saturday (June 25).

They have scheduled a friendly away to Brora Rangers on July 6 – three days before their cup campaign begins.

🌍𝙋𝙍𝙀-𝙎𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙊𝙉 𝘾𝘼𝙈𝙋: 𝙄𝙏𝘼𝙇𝙔⚽️ Malky Mackay will put the team through their paces next week as the squad head out to Verona, Italy for our pre-season camp in preparation for another cinch Premiership campaign. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 15, 2022

Situated on the outskirts of Verona, Malky Mackay’s squad will be put through their paces in sessions preparing them for their return to action.

The facility in Verona, which is a popular venue with top clubs across the globe, has seven pitches including indoor pitch facilities.

There are also pools, gyms, and therapy suites which will all be vital for the squad heading in to another top tier season.

County’s other Premier Sports Cup ties in Group C are at home to Dunfermline Athletic on July 16, away to Alloa Athletic on July 19 and at home to East Fife on July 23.

The Scottish Premiership fixtures will be published on Friday morning.